AI Coins Price Analysis for February 14: GRT, AGIX, ROSE

The correction might have ended on the cryptocurrency market, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.
GRT/USD
GRT is one of the biggest gainers today, rocketing by more than 7% over the last 24 hours.
On the daily chart, the price of GRT is slowly rising after the false breakout of the support level at $0.1405. At the moment, it is too early to think about a reversal as the altcoin has not accumulated enough power for that.
However, if the candle closes with no wicks, the rise may continue to the next resistance zone around $0.17 until the end of the week.
GRT is trading at $0.1556 at press time.
AGIX/USD
AGIX is even more of a gainer than GRT, rising by 18%.
On the daily chart, the rate of AGIX has once again bounced off the support at $0.3597. Until the price is above that mark, there is a chance to see local growth. In this case, the rise may continue to the middle of the channel, to around the $0.45 zone.
AGIX is trading at $0.4276 at press time.
ROSE/USD
ROSE coin is growing the least, going up by 4.37% since yesterday.
From the technical point of view, ROSE is trading similarly to AGIX as the price has also made a false breakout of the resistance again. At the moment, one should pay attention to the daily closure. If it happens near the resistance of $0.07679, that might be a prerequisite for a price blast to the $0.09 area as enough power has been accumulated for such a move.
ROSE is trading at $0.07277 at press time.