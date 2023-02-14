AI Coins Price Analysis for February 14: GRT, AGIX, ROSE

Original U.Today article

How long can one expect growth of AI coins to last?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The correction might have ended on the cryptocurrency market, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

GRT/USD

GRT is one of the biggest gainers today, rocketing by more than 7% over the last 24 hours.

On the daily chart, the price of GRT is slowly rising after the false breakout of the support level at $0.1405. At the moment, it is too early to think about a reversal as the altcoin has not accumulated enough power for that.

However, if the candle closes with no wicks, the rise may continue to the next resistance zone around $0.17 until the end of the week.

GRT is trading at $0.1556 at press time.

AGIX/USD

AGIX is even more of a gainer than GRT, rising by 18%.

On the daily chart, the rate of AGIX has once again bounced off the support at $0.3597. Until the price is above that mark, there is a chance to see local growth. In this case, the rise may continue to the middle of the channel, to around the $0.45 zone.

AGIX is trading at $0.4276 at press time.

ROSE/USD

ROSE coin is growing the least, going up by 4.37% since yesterday.

From the technical point of view, ROSE is trading similarly to AGIX as the price has also made a false breakout of the resistance again. At the moment, one should pay attention to the daily closure. If it happens near the resistance of $0.07679, that might be a prerequisite for a price blast to the $0.09 area as enough power has been accumulated for such a move.

ROSE is trading at $0.07277 at press time.