Original U.Today article

XRP Price Analysis for December 22

Thu, 12/22/2022 - 20:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can traders expect bounce back of XRP soon?
XRP Price Analysis for December 22
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bulls could hold the initiative until the end of the day as most of the cryptocurrencies are back to the red zone.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

Despite the fall of the majority of coins, the rate of XRP is almost unchanged since yesterday.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the hourly chart, XRP has formed the support at $0.34169. At the moment, the rate is coming back to it, which means that bulls are not powerful enough for a short-term rise.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 21

If the bar closes below it, the fall may continue to the $0.34 zone tomorrow.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate is located in the middle of the channel, accumulating power for further movement. If buyers want to seize the initiative, they need to restore the rate above the $0.35 zone. Only in that case are there chances to see a local upward move.

XRP/BTC chart by TradingView

XRP is feeling a little bit more positive on the chart against Bitcoin (BTC) as the price remains above the support level at 0.00002007. If bulls can hold the gained initiative, the correction may lead to the test of the resistance at 0.00002102 soon.

XRP is trading at $0.3435 at press time.

#Ripple Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image FTX Founder Free on Hefty $250 Million Bail
12/22/2022 - 18:53
FTX Founder Free on Hefty $250 Million Bail
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Peter Schiff Claims He Understands Bitcoin Much Better Than Bitcoiners
12/22/2022 - 18:08
Peter Schiff Claims He Understands Bitcoin Much Better Than Bitcoiners
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Polygon (MATIC) Beats Network Record Amid Launch of Last Testnet
12/22/2022 - 16:02
Polygon (MATIC) Beats Network Record Amid Launch of Last Testnet
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev