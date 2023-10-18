Massive $15.2 Million XRP Transfer Spotted Moving to Bitstamp

Leading cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp has seen a consistent stream of XRP deposits in recent weeks, with the most significant being a 30.8 million XRP transfer worth over $15 million

A staggering 30.8 million XRP tokens, equivalent to $15.2 million were recently transferred from an unknown wallet to Bitstamp, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, according to Whale Alert, a platform that tracks and reports significant crypto transactions.

Recent flurry of XRP activity to Bitstamp

This recent transaction is not an isolated event. Over the past few weeks, Bitstamp has witnessed a consistent influx of XRP tokens from unknown wallets.

On Oct. 17th, the exchange received 30 million XRP valued at approximately $14.9 million. Just two days before that, on Oct. 15, there was another notable transfer of 30.2 million XRP, totaling around $14.7 million.

Earlier in the month, Bitstamp's wallets swelled with transactions on Oct. 9, 12, and 11, each bringing in more than 30 million XRP, with respective values ranging between $15 million and $15.2 million.

XRP's price performance remains steady

After these substantial transfers, XRP's price keeps hovering just below the half-dollar mark, currently standing at $0.492205, according to CoinGecko data.

Over the last 24 hours, the cryptocurrency has seen a minor uptick of 0.2%, while its BTC equivalent declined by 1.7%.

With a market capitalization of over $26 billion and a 24-hour trading volume nearing $803 million, XRP remains one of the most popular cryptocurrencies.

The ongoing activity and stable price suggest a balanced market sentiment, with investors keeping a keen eye on further developments.