Coinbase CEO Says SEC Commissioner Is ‘Failure’

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has taken aim at anti-crypto SEC Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw, describing her as a "failure."

Advertisement

"Caroline Crenshaw was a failure as an SEC Commissioner and should be voted out," he said on social media.

Armstrong recalled the fact that Crenshaw was one of the commissioners who voted against the approval of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, breaking with SEC Chair Gary Gensler.

The Senate Banking Committee is set to vote on Crenshaw's re-nomination this Wednesday.

Advertisement

Jaime Lizárraga, another anti-crypto SEC Commissioner, recently announced his resignation.

However, based on her track record, Crenshaw appears to have the most hostile stance toward crypto. The Cedar Innovation Foundation, a crypto lobbying group, said that Crenshaw was "worse" than Gensler back in July.

"Caroline Crenshaw is anti-crypto. She even embarrassingly opposed Bitcoin ETFs. The SEC has to change," Emilie Choi, president and COO at Coinbase, said.

If re-nominated, Crenshaw will be able to remain an SEC commissioner until 2029.

Meanwhile, as reported by U.Today, pro-crypto libertarian Paul Atkins was recently picked to be the new head of the SEC.

His renomination was enthusiastically endorsed by "Crypto Mom" Hester Peirce, who is known as the most crypto-friendly SEC commissioner.

Cryptocurrency leaders celebrated Atkins's nomination, hoping that the SEC would adopt a more accommodating stance.

The SEC, a bipartisan regulatory agency, has a total of five commissioners. More than three commissioners from the same party are not allowed.