Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Coinbase CEO Says SEC Commissioner Is ‘Failure’

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is advocating against re-nominating anti-crypto SEC Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw
    Mon, 9/12/2024 - 7:36
    Coinbase CEO Says SEC Commissioner Is ‘Failure’
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has taken aim at anti-crypto SEC Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw, describing her as a "failure."

    Advertisement

    "Caroline Crenshaw was a failure as an SEC Commissioner and should be voted out," he said on social media.  

    Armstrong recalled the fact that Crenshaw was one of the commissioners who voted against the approval of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, breaking with SEC Chair Gary Gensler. 

    HOT Stories
    Key Highlights from Ripple CEO’s "60 Minutes" Interview
    Bitcoin (BTC) Can't Break $100,000, Dogecoin (DOGE) Can Sniff $0.5, Did Shiba Inu (SHIB) Form Hidden Cup and Handle Pattern?
    Schiff: ‘Bitcoin Is Now Public Enemy Number One’
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025

    The Senate Banking Committee is set to vote on Crenshaw's re-nomination this Wednesday. 

    Advertisement

    Jaime Lizárraga, another anti-crypto SEC Commissioner, recently announced his resignation. 

    However, based on her track record, Crenshaw appears to have the most hostile stance toward crypto. The Cedar Innovation Foundation, a crypto lobbying group, said that Crenshaw was "worse" than Gensler back in July.   

    Related
    Coinbase Announces Major Listings With Four New Crypto Assets
    Sat, 12/07/2024 - 15:15
    Coinbase Announces Major Listings With Four New Crypto Assets
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    "Caroline Crenshaw is anti-crypto. She even embarrassingly opposed Bitcoin ETFs. The SEC has to change," Emilie Choi, president and COO at Coinbase, said.  

    If re-nominated, Crenshaw will be able to remain an SEC commissioner until 2029. 

    Meanwhile, as reported by U.Today, pro-crypto libertarian Paul Atkins was recently picked to be the new head of the SEC. 

    His renomination was enthusiastically endorsed by "Crypto Mom" Hester Peirce, who is known as the most crypto-friendly SEC commissioner. 

    Cryptocurrency leaders celebrated Atkins's nomination, hoping that the SEC would adopt a more accommodating stance. 

    The SEC, a bipartisan regulatory agency, has a total of five commissioners. More than three commissioners from the same party are not allowed. 

    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 9, 2024 - 6:07
    Key Highlights from Ripple CEO’s "60 Minutes" Interview
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Dec 9, 2024 - 0:01
    Bitcoin (BTC) Can't Break $100,000, Dogecoin (DOGE) Can Sniff $0.5, Did Shiba Inu (SHIB) Form Hidden Cup and Handle Pattern?
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    AlHuda CIBE will Organize Global Islamic FinTech Forum in Dubai, UAE
    Why You Can’t Miss Tokyo TEAMZ Summit 2025 During the Global Web3 Bull Market
    AML Wallet Risk Checker
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Coinbase CEO Says SEC Commissioner Is ‘Failure’
    Key Highlights from Ripple CEO’s "60 Minutes" Interview
    Bitcoin (BTC) Can't Break $100,000, Dogecoin (DOGE) Can Sniff $0.5, Did Shiba Inu (SHIB) Form Hidden Cup and Handle Pattern?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD