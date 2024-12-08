Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for December 8

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect further sharp move from XRP?
    Sun, 8/12/2024 - 15:45
    XRP Price Prediction for December 8
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The market remains mainly bullish today, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats 

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has gone up by 4.65% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is accumulating energy for a further move. As neither side is dominating, ongoing sideways trading in the narrow range of $2.54-$2.60 is the more likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, the price is far from the main levels. In this case, any sharp ups or downs are unlikely to happen soon.

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for December 6
    Fri, 12/06/2024 - 14:10
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for December 6
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    In this regard, traders may expect consolidation in the zone of $2.4-$2.7 for the next few days.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly candle closure in terms of its peak. If it happens with a long wick, sellers may locally seize the initiative, which may lead to a decline to the $2 area.

    XRP is trading at $2.5523 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Dec 8, 2024 - 15:30
    SHIB Price Prediction for December 8
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Dec 8, 2024 - 15:15
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for December 8
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    AML Wallet Risk Checker
    Gate.io Launches $50M Fund to Boost the Meme Ecosystem
    Binance’s First GameFi Demo Day with Megalink Complete
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Price Prediction for December 8
    SHIB Price Prediction for December 8
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for December 8
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD