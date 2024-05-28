XRP Ledger Sparks Unprecedented 350% Rally Amid Payments Boom

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

According to the State of XRP Ledger Q1 2024 report released by Messari, XRP Ledger experienced a remarkable increase in payment transactions, rising 350% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) to an average of two million per day. This surge in activity, driven by inscriptions, began in late Q4, 2023, and continued into Q1, 2024, before tapering off by the quarter's end.

Over 22 million payments were executed in just one week, primarily due to inscriptions, leading to two million daily payment transactions during Q1.

The dramatic increase in payment transactions had a substantial impact on the overall transaction landscape of the XRP Ledger. Payments became the most common transaction type over the quarter, a role historically dominated by OfferCreates.

Total transactions on the XRP Ledger increased by 113% QoQ, reaching an average of 2.8 million per day.

The report noted that nearly all measures of network activity increased in Q1, 2024. Active addresses and transactions rose by 37% and 113% QoQ, respectively. The number of active addresses sent (i.e., unique senders) saw a substantial increase of 92% QoQ, surpassing unique receivers for the first time since Q1, 2022.

Other highlights in Q1

XRP Ledger saw significant growth and activity in Q1, as indicated in the Messari report, driven by a surge in payment transactions and the introduction of new features and functionalities.

The Automated Market Maker (AMM) feature went live at the end of Q1, and decentralized exchange (DEX) volumes on the central limit order book (CLOB) increased by 41% QoQ.

A USD-pegged stablecoin was announced, set to launch on both the XRP Ledger (XRPL) and Ethereum, utilizing XRPL's native functionality and ERC-20 token standards. New features such as the clawback function were introduced to help asset issuers remain compliant.

The integration of the Axelar bridge and the new stablecoin are poised to serve as liquidity catalysts for the new AMM and upcoming tokenized assets from real-world asset (RWA) projects like Zioniqx.

In January, rippled 2.0 was released, proposing amendments for a Cross-Chain bridge (XLS-38), DIDs (XLS-40) and two other amendments for the community to vote on.