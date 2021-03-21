XRP in the Green While Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano Plunge

Sun, 03/21/2021 - 08:11
article image
Alex Dovbnya
XRP remains in the green while Bitcoin collapses over 5 percent
XRP in the Green While Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano Plunge
Contents

XRP, the seventh-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, is currently the only major coin in the green.

According to CoinMarketCap data, the Ripple-affiliated token is currently up nearly 10 percent over the past 24 hours.

Presently, XRP is outperforming every single cryptocurrency in the top 50.  VeThor Token, MVL, and IOST are the only coins in the top 100 that have managed to post more impressive gains.

Bitcoin stumbles

As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin managed to revisit $60,000 on March 18, but the flagship cryptocurrency failed to gain footing above that level.

Bitcoin came awfully close to touching the aforementioned price mark once again, but the bulls fell short of doing so.

The top coin has so far plunged 5.55 percent from its March 20 high, currently trading close to its intraday low of $56,712 on the Bitstamp exchange.

This weakness resulted in a broader market correction, with Ethereum, Cardano, and other major cryptocurrencies logging significant losses.      

Uniswap (UNI) Zeroing In on XRP After Surpassing Litecoin (LTC)

UNI is yet to flip XRP

On March 21, UNI, the native token of automated market maker Uniswap, reached a new all-time high of $35.2.

According to IntotheBlock data, the protocol’s total value locked (TVL) reached $5.23 billion worth of Ethereum.

Yet, in spite of its massive rally, UNI is yet to topple XRP, remaining in eighth place. 

