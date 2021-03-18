BREAKING: Bitcoin Revisits $60K Amid Turbulent Week

Thu, 03/18/2021 - 16:53
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin has once again touched $60,000 after enduring a sharp correction
Bitcoin has briefly reclaimed the $60,000 level at 4:38 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange before dipping back below it. The cryptocurrency's market capitalization is sitting well above $1.1 trillion.    

As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin surpassed $60,000 for the first time on March 13 and then extended its gains to hit its current all-time high of $61,781. However, the flagship cryptocurrency took quite a beating at the beginning of the week, plunging to $53,185 on March 16.

Deutsche Bank Says Bitcoin Is Now "Too Important To Ignore"

The Federal Reserve's reluctance to hike interest rates coupled with Morgan Stanley allowing its clients to own Bitcoin made sure that the bulls are back in the driver's seat.     

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

