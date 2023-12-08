Advertisement
AD

XRP Hits Emergency Brakes, What Happened With Price?

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
XRP was gaining traction, but immediate surge of selling pressure caused halting of rally
Fri, 12/08/2023 - 11:32
XRP Hits Emergency Brakes, What Happened With Price?
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In the past few days, XRP has demonstrated resilience, with its price action signaling a steady uptrend. This ascent is charted through a series of higher lows, a positive sign for investors. The cryptocurrency has been carefully treading above a vital support level at $0.60, which has historically served as a springboard for upward movements; however, XRP bulls were unable to push the cryptocurrency's price higher.

Advertisement

As XRP navigates the currents of market sentiment, it faces a local resistance level at approximately $0.65. This price point has proven to be a challenging barrier to breach, with several attempts resulting in minor pullbacks. However, the resilience at the support level suggests that the bullish momentum still persists and the asset can potentially push through this resistance.

XRPUSDT
XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

The price of $0.73 will most likely become the next major resistance level for the asset. This threshold is significant for a number of reasons. First, it represents a key psychological threshold and a price point at which XRP has previously encountered substantial selling volume.

Secondly, reaching this target would mean surpassing the previous point of a price reversal, a strong indicator of long-term market sentiment turning in favor of the bulls.

Related
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 7

The moving averages provide additional insight into the price action of XRP. The 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), represented by the blue line, has served as dynamic support for the asset's price, propelling it toward higher levels. The 200-day EMA, depicted by the black line, lies just below the current price, reinforcing the $0.60 level as a strong support zone. This alignment of the moving averages beneath the price is a bullish signal, often interpreted as a "golden cross" in technical analysis.

The potential move toward $0.73 also aligns with the Fibonacci retracement levels – a common tool used by traders to predict areas of interest. Given the asset's recent swings, the $0.73 level coincides with a key Fibonacci level that has historically acted as a pivot point for XRP's price.

#XRP
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image DOGE Price up 5.5% as 64 Million Dogecoin Moved to Coinbase
2023/12/08 11:31
DOGE Price up 5.5% as 64 Million Dogecoin Moved to Coinbase
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image 3 Reasons to Be Bullish on Chainlink (LINK)
2023/12/08 11:31
3 Reasons to Be Bullish on Chainlink (LINK)
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Elon Musk Has Important Message for Cryptocurrency Holders
2023/12/08 11:31
Elon Musk Has Important Message for Cryptocurrency Holders
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

XRP Hits Emergency Brakes, What Happened With Price?
XRP Hits Emergency Brakes, What Happened With Price?
DOGE Price up 5.5% as 64 Million Dogecoin Moved to Coinbase
DOGE Price up 5.5% as 64 Million Dogecoin Moved to Coinbase
3 Reasons to Be Bullish on Chainlink (LINK)
3 Reasons to Be Bullish on Chainlink (LINK)
Elon Musk Has Important Message for Cryptocurrency Holders
Elon Musk Has Important Message for Cryptocurrency Holders
SHIB Price Erases Zero, But There's a Catch Worth 129 Trillion Shiba Inu Tokens
SHIB Price Erases Zero, But There's a Catch Worth 129 Trillion Shiba Inu Tokens
Solana's JITO Shockingly Jumped 88% Amid Mega Airdrop
Solana's JITO Shockingly Jumped 88% Amid Mega Airdrop
Shiba Inu's Shibarium to Become Faster with Next Hard Fork
Shiba Inu's Shibarium to Become Faster with Next Hard Fork
VanEck Predicts $2.4 Billion Influx into Bitcoin ETFs in Early 2024
VanEck Predicts $2.4 Billion Influx into Bitcoin ETFs in Early 2024
XRP Price's Steady Climb Breaks Uncertainty Trend for Cryptocurrency
XRP Price's Steady Climb Breaks Uncertainty Trend for Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin's Exponential Network Growth Explored by Fidelity Exec
Bitcoin's Exponential Network Growth Explored by Fidelity Exec
Show all
Advertisement
AD