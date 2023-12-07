Advertisement
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 7

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
When can traders expect further growth of Cardano (ADA)?
Thu, 12/07/2023 - 18:00
Bulls are trying to hold the gained initiative; however, some coins have entered a correction phase already.

ADA chart by CoinStats

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has declined by 0.16% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ADA might have found a local support level of $0.4312. If the daily bar closes far from this mark, one can expect a further upward move to $0.4450.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of ADA has made a false breakout of yesterday's peak at $0.4550. 

If the situation does not change by the end of the day, the decline may lead to the test of the $0.43 area soon.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, the price has almost reached the resistance of $0.4633. If the bar closes near that mark with no long wick, there is a possibility to see a breakout, followed by a further rise to $0.50.

ADA is trading at $0.4377 at press time.

#Cardano Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

