    XRP Hits Bullish Reversal, Bitcoin Faces 'Great Reset' Risk, Mike McGlone Warns; Second Biggest SHIB Wallet Sees Mysterious Transfers: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    By Valeria Blokhina
    Tue, 25/03/2025 - 15:38
    Read U.Today's news digest to stay updated on the latest events in the crypto world
    XRP Hits Bullish Reversal, Bitcoin Faces 'Great Reset' Risk, Mike McGlone Warns; Second Biggest SHIB Wallet Sees Mysterious Transfers: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Check out the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

    XRP hits bullish reversal, bull run confirmed?

    XRP is showing signs of a potential bullish reversal after it recently surpassed the 50-day Exponential Moving Average. At press time, the asset is changing hands at $2.43, moving closer to a key resistance level around $2.70. This breakthrough is important as trading above the 50 EMA often indicates growing bullish momentum. Since early March, XRP has continuously marked higher lows, which suggests a gradual increase in buying pressure, and recent trading activity was marginally higher than the 20-day average. Should XRP break through the descending trendline at $2.70, it may confirm a bullish reversal pattern and lead to a bigger rally. However, if XRP fails to hold its position above the 50 EMA, the bullish setup could be jeopardized, and short-term selling pressure could return.

    Bitcoin faces "great reset" risk, Mike McGlone warns

    Yesterday, March 24, Mike McGlone, senior commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, took to X platform to share an important warning regarding Bitcoin. According to the expert, BTC may have peaked versus gold, with a "Great Reset," i.e., a big correction, potentially looming on the horizon. In 2024, the Bitcoin-to-gold ratio peaked at 40x, meaning that one BTC was valued at 40 times the price of one gold ounce; however, McGlone believes that this level is unsustainable. He also mentioned the U.S. stock market-cap-to-GDP ratio has hit 2.2x. "2024's 40x peak in the ratio and 2.2x in US stock market-cap-to-GDP akin to 1929 or 1999," wrote the expert. In those years, the U.S. faced the beginning of the Great Recession and the crash of the dot-com bubble.

    Second biggest Shiba Inu (SHIB) wallet sees mysterious transfers

    According to recent data by Arkham Intelligence, Upbit, South Korea's largest crypto exchange, has witnessed a spike in activity involving Shiba Inu. A substantial amount of SHIB was transferred from Upbit's deposits to its hot wallet via medium-sized transactions. This led to Shiba Inu becoming one of the top 20 cryptos on Upbit by volume over 24 hours. The reason for such heightened activity remains unknown. As a reminder, Upbit remains one of the largest holders of SHIB, with its wallet "0x02E" holding 47.11 trillion SHIB worth $625.7 million. This represents 4.71% of the SHIB total supply. At press time, SHIB is changing hands at $0.00001368, up 1.74% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

    #XRP #Mike McGlone #Bitcoin #Shiba Inu

