XRP Hits $1.22, Rising Over 13%

News
Sun, 10/10/2021 - 07:35
Yuri Molchan
Ripple-affiliated XRP rises to over $1.20 overnight
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The sixth largest cryptocurrency, XRP, has demonstrated an over 13-percent rise over the past twenty-four hours as its price has surged to the $1.22 level, according to CoinMarketCap.

After the rise to the $1.20 level on Saturday, XRP rolled back a little, dropping to the $1.13 mark. However, by now the growth has resumed, pushing the Ripple-affiliated cryptocurrency to $1.22.

Ethereum 2.0 Merge Finally Activated in Interoperable Devnet. Why Is This Important?

At the time of writing, XRP’s market capitalization stands at $56,870,400,811. It’s trading volume grew over 171 percent over the past twenty-four hours to reach $6,306,030,264.

Some members of the XRP community put this growth down to the recent developments in the SEC vs Ripple lawsuit.

#Ripple News #XRP
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

