XRP Hits $1.22, Rising Over 13%

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The sixth largest cryptocurrency, XRP, has demonstrated an over 13-percent rise over the past twenty-four hours as its price has surged to the $1.22 level, according to CoinMarketCap.

After the rise to the $1.20 level on Saturday, XRP rolled back a little, dropping to the $1.13 mark. However, by now the growth has resumed, pushing the Ripple-affiliated cryptocurrency to $1.22.

At the time of writing, XRP’s market capitalization stands at $56,870,400,811. It’s trading volume grew over 171 percent over the past twenty-four hours to reach $6,306,030,264.

Image via CoinMarketCap

Some members of the XRP community put this growth down to the recent developments in the SEC vs Ripple lawsuit.