XRP Golden Cross Secured: Up Now?

article image
Arman Shirinyan
XRP keeps on gaining strength, and golden cross is main confirmation of it
Thu, 21/03/2024 - 8:57
XRP Golden Cross Secured: Up Now?
XRP has formed a "golden cross" on its price chart, which is widely considered the strongest bullish signal for any kind of asset. It appears when a shorter-term moving average crosses above a longer-term moving average, usually 50 and 100, hinting at a price increase. But before XRP holders get their hopes up, it is important to note that the golden cross is not a magic signal guaranteeing immediate growth.

To understand the possibility of a prolonged reversal, let's take a look at the chart. We see that XRP has established some support at around $0.58, a level where it has bounced back after recent sell-offs. If this support does not get broken during the first test, it can become a foundation for further gains. Keep in mind, the first substantial resistance lies around the $0.65 mark, which XRP would need to break through to confirm a bullish trend. Unfortunately, the possibility of it is slim.

XRPUSDT
XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

While the golden cross can indicate a trend change, it does not necessarily mean that XRP will rally right here and now. The possibility of a bullish reversal remains modest, considering XRP's lack of strong performance. It is essential to consider that XRP's past performance has seen volatility without substantial growth factors driving sustained increases.

For a growth scenario, XRP would need to maintain its footing above the support level and push past resistance at $0.65. If it can close above this level and hold, the next target for bulls will be around the $0.70 to $0.75 range, where past price action has shown significant interaction.

The golden cross may have secured its place on the XRP chart, but its effect on the price is not guaranteed and might only appear after a few weeks. Considering the severe correction the cryptocurrency market has experienced recently, XRP and other assets have not yet recovered fully, which is why caution is advised.

About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

