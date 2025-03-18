Advertisement
AD

    XRP Flashes 102% Liquidation Imbalance as Price Rebound Fails

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 18/03/2025 - 14:49
    XRP price consolidation has triggered massive liquidation gap between long and short traders
    Advertisement
    XRP Flashes 102% Liquidation Imbalance as Price Rebound Fails
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP has plunged from a high of $2.33 to find support at $2.25 as the altcoin experienced volatility in line with the broader cryptocurrency market. This cooling down has triggered a massive liquidation among traders that bet long on XRP.

    Advertisement

    Massive liquidations stun XRP long position traders

    Data from CoinGlass shows that in the last 24 hours, total liquidation on XRP stood at $8.49 million. Notably, the coin saw traders in a longer position suffering the brunt.

    Traders betting long on the future of XRP lost $6.42 million, as opposed to the $2.07 million cleared from short-position traders.

    Related
    Bollinger Bands Give XRP Chance for New All-Time High
    Mon, 03/17/2025 - 12:55
    Bollinger Bands Give XRP Chance for New All-Time High
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    This has resulted in a massive 102% liquidation imbalance between long and short-position traders. XRP’s failure to sustain the price rebound was behind this massive liquidation experience by long traders in the last 24 hours.

    This has affected the confidence of XRP investors as trading volume has correspondingly dropped within the same time frame.

    Per CoinMarketCap data, XRP has declined by 7.79% to $3.47 billion as the price continues to fight its downward movement. XRP had momentarily slipped below the $2.25 support to trade at $2.24 before recovering to stabilize at the current level.

    Market participants are keenly watching XRP's price action to determine whether a correction is ahead and how they might profit from it.

    Interestingly, a top trader recently hinted at the behind-the-scenes accumulation of XRP in an increased buying activity.

    Can XRP reclaim its 2018 all-time high?

    Related
    XRP Volume Jumps 50% in 24 Hours as Bulls Tests Crucial Resistance
    Mon, 03/17/2025 - 11:28
    XRP Volume Jumps 50% in 24 Hours as Bulls Tests Crucial Resistance
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    As reported by U.Today, the XRP price is predicted to soar as high as $3.47. This prediction relies on the higher band of the asset’s Bollinger Bands. If this plays out and XRP surges to this level, it could retest its all-time high (ATH) of $3.84, recorded seven years ago in 2018.

    Analysts, however, expect XRP to continue consolidating for a while before it can retest higher levels. Technical indicators show that it might face resistance at $2.54. If the altcoin multiplies the resistance to support, it could attempt $3.

    #XRP

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Mar 18, 2025 - 14:43
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for March 18
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Mar 18, 2025 - 14:40
    Charles Hoskinson Rejects Claims That Cardano's Controlled by 3 Entities
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    iAgent Secures $3M, Launches $AGNT, and will Introduce a New ERC-** Standard for AI Agents
    Discover the Future of FinTech at Wiki Finance Expo Hong Kong 2025
    Great Countdown to Invest Cuffs! Let's Meet in Krakow Already on March 28-29 This Year
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    iAgent Secures $3M, Launches $AGNT, and will Introduce a New ERC-** Standard for AI Agents
    Discover the Future of FinTech at Wiki Finance Expo Hong Kong 2025
    Great Countdown to Invest Cuffs! Let's Meet in Krakow Already on March 28-29 This Year
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Flashes 102% Liquidation Imbalance as Price Rebound Fails
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for March 18
    Charles Hoskinson Rejects Claims That Cardano's Controlled by 3 Entities
    Show all