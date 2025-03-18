XRP Flashes 102% Liquidation Imbalance as Price Rebound Fails

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP has plunged from a high of $2.33 to find support at $2.25 as the altcoin experienced volatility in line with the broader cryptocurrency market. This cooling down has triggered a massive liquidation among traders that bet long on XRP.

Advertisement

Massive liquidations stun XRP long position traders

Data from CoinGlass shows that in the last 24 hours, total liquidation on XRP stood at $8.49 million. Notably, the coin saw traders in a longer position suffering the brunt.

Traders betting long on the future of XRP lost $6.42 million, as opposed to the $2.07 million cleared from short-position traders.

This has resulted in a massive 102% liquidation imbalance between long and short-position traders. XRP’s failure to sustain the price rebound was behind this massive liquidation experience by long traders in the last 24 hours.

This has affected the confidence of XRP investors as trading volume has correspondingly dropped within the same time frame.

Per CoinMarketCap data, XRP has declined by 7.79% to $3.47 billion as the price continues to fight its downward movement. XRP had momentarily slipped below the $2.25 support to trade at $2.24 before recovering to stabilize at the current level.

Market participants are keenly watching XRP's price action to determine whether a correction is ahead and how they might profit from it.

Interestingly, a top trader recently hinted at the behind-the-scenes accumulation of XRP in an increased buying activity.

Can XRP reclaim its 2018 all-time high?

As reported by U.Today, the XRP price is predicted to soar as high as $3.47. This prediction relies on the higher band of the asset’s Bollinger Bands. If this plays out and XRP surges to this level, it could retest its all-time high (ATH) of $3.84, recorded seven years ago in 2018.

Analysts, however, expect XRP to continue consolidating for a while before it can retest higher levels. Technical indicators show that it might face resistance at $2.54. If the altcoin multiplies the resistance to support, it could attempt $3.