    XRP Eyes Abnormal Multimillion Activity on Korean Market Amid XRP Price Drama

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    XRP price rally triggers 30 million XRP transfer from major Korean exchange
    Fri, 22/03/2024 - 8:39
    XRP Eyes Abnormal Multimillion Activity on Korean Market Amid XRP Price Drama
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Whale Alert, a crypto transaction monitoring platform, has detected a substantial movement in the XRP market. Approximately 30 million XRP tokens, valued at around $19 million, were withdrawn from Upbit, South Korea's leading cryptocurrency exchange, which boasts a turnover of $5.5 billion, as reported by CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement

    The withdrawal was directed to an undisclosed address labeled "r3ow", known for its history of handling large XRP transactions. Presently, only 978,122 XRP tokens remain at this address, indicating a rapid dispersal to various destinations.

    Related
    Ripple CEO: SEC to Lose War Against Ethereum

    Such significant withdrawals from exchanges often suggest strategic asset management, potentially reflecting a bullish sentiment among investors. Conversely, movements towards exchanges typically signify a propensity to sell.

    XRP has climbed to become the fourth-largest trading pair on Upbit, accounting for $415.56 million in turnover when paired with the Korean Won, representing 7.57% of the exchange's total turnover.

    XRP price outlook

    Despite recent days witnessing a notable uptick in XRP price, with gains exceeding 10%, the token's current trajectory suggests a minor setback. The influx of withdrawals has not significantly altered the situation, though it remains stable, especially considering XRP's recent performance amidst market volatility.

    ""
    XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Related
    XRP Suddenly Adds $3 Billion to Market Cap in Just 24 Hours

    The surge in trading volume, coupled with the withdrawal from Upbit, underscores a growing interest and activity surrounding XRP, amidst broader market fluctuations. Investors and observers await further developments as XRP navigates through the complexities of current market dynamics.

    #XRP #XRP News #XRP Price Analysis #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Ripple CEO: SEC to Lose War Against Ethereum
    2024/03/22 08:35
    Ripple CEO: SEC to Lose War Against Ethereum
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Paints Higher High: Details, XRP Golden Cross Secured, Bitcoin (BTC) Paints Hidden Pattern
    2024/03/22 08:35
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Paints Higher High: Details, XRP Golden Cross Secured, Bitcoin (BTC) Paints Hidden Pattern
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Collapsing Again After Short-Lived Recovery
    2024/03/22 08:35
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Collapsing Again After Short-Lived Recovery
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Limitless Opportunities Await at iFX EXPO LATAM 2024
    Defi Llama Confirms Rootstock As The First And Biggest Bitcoin Sidechain
    Rewarding Traders: WEEX Exchange Honors Users with Exciting Daily Bonus
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Eyes Abnormal Multimillion Activity on Korean Market Amid XRP Price Drama
    Ripple CEO: SEC to Lose War Against Ethereum
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Paints Higher High: Details, XRP Golden Cross Secured, Bitcoin (BTC) Paints Hidden Pattern
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD