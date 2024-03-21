    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Collapsing Again After Short-Lived Recovery

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Bitcoin (BTC) is struggling to regain bullish momentum, with Grayscale recording massive outflows
    Thu, 21/03/2024 - 19:41
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Collapsing Again After Short-Lived Recovery
    Cover image via stock.adobe.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    The Bitcoin (BTC) price is on the ropes once again, struggling to gain enough bullish momentum.  

    Earlier this Thursday, the largest cryptocurrency slipped below the $65,000 level on major spot exchanges, according to data provided by CoinGecko. 

    Over the past four hours alone, more than $37 million worth of long positions have been liquidated, CoinGlass sta shows. 

    However, short positions are still in the lead by liquidations over the past 24 hours, nearing $120 million. 

    A short-lived bounce  

    On Wednesday, Bitcoin bulls gathered enough strength to convincingly push the price of the largest cryptocurrency above the $67,000 level following dovish comments made by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. In fact, Bitcoin even briefly managed to top $68,000 before retracing lower. However, this resistance level has proven to be very tough to crack. 

    The surge ended up being a bull trap, with Bitcoin paring a substantial portion of its gains. It remains to be seen whether Bitcoin will remain range-bound for the remainder of this volatility. Bears, however, seem to be poised to make another attempt to push the price of Bitcoin below the $60,000 level after failing to do so on Wednesday.

    Is Grayscale to blame?   

    Massive outflows recorded by Grayscale's GBTC appear to be fueling bearish sentiment as of now. On Wednesday, it lost another $281 million, recording the biggest outflows in history. 

    With that being said,  leading ETF analyst Eric Balchunas recently dismissed the impact of Grayscale's outflows on Bitcoin's price action, arguing that they are bigger forces in play. On top of that, he pointed to the fact that there was no direct correlation between ETF flows and the flagship cryptocurrency's price performance.      

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Ripple CTO Develops Trading Bot: Details
    2024/03/21 20:10
    Ripple CTO Develops Trading Bot: Details
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for March 21
    2024/03/21 20:10
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for March 21
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Ripple and SEC Jointly Agree to Seal Details in Remedies Briefing, Shiba Inu Team Member Expects New SHIB ATH Before BTC Halving: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    2024/03/21 20:10
    Ripple and SEC Jointly Agree to Seal Details in Remedies Briefing, Shiba Inu Team Member Expects New SHIB ATH Before BTC Halving: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Limitless Opportunities Await at iFX EXPO LATAM 2024
    Defi Llama Confirms Rootstock As The First And Biggest Bitcoin Sidechain
    Rewarding Traders: WEEX Exchange Honors Users with Exciting Daily Bonus
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Collapsing Again After Short-Lived Recovery
    Ripple CTO Develops Trading Bot: Details
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for March 21
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD