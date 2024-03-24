Advertisement
AD

    Is XRP Finally in Uptrend? Reversal Begins

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    XRP showing some interesting signs as reversal finally brings some hopes up
    Sun, 24/03/2024 - 11:22
    Is XRP Finally in Uptrend? Reversal Begins
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Is XRP on an uptrend finally? Recent chart patterns suggest it might be starting a reversal from its recent lows. As we have previously mentioned on U.Today, a technical move known as the "golden cross" has occurred, where the short-term moving average crosses above the long-term moving average, hinting at potential growth for XRP.

    Advertisement

    Looking at the chart, XRP is trading around $0.63. It has crossed over the 21-day exponential moving average (EMA), an early sign that could indicate an uptrend is forming.

    XRPUSDT Chart
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    If this upward trend continues, we could see resistance tested near the $0.64 mark. Breaking past this could clear a path to higher levels, with eyes on the next resistance around $0.68. On the flip side, there is strong support at $0.58 that could catch a falling price and become a foundation for a future reversal.

    Related
    XRP and ETH Securities Guaranteed to Go to Zero Against Bitcoin: Max Keiser

    Growth scenario-wise, if market recovery kicks in next week after a fortnight of being pushed down, XRP could ride the wave. A steady move past $0.64 and maintaining above this level might set the stage for a surge toward that $0.68 resistance.

    The future of XRP seems to be hinting at its ability to maintain this newfound energy. With a potential market recovery on the horizon, this could be the boost XRP needs to solidify its uptrend. Traders and investors will be watching closely to see if XRP can seize this moment and establish a consistent upward trajectory.

    The breakthrough above the 21 EMA and the golden cross formation are positive indicators for those hoping for a price surge. However, considering XRP's history of letting its investors down, caution is advised.

    #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image Ripple's CTO Drops Trading Bot Update: How Will It Impact XRP?
    2024/03/24 11:18
    Ripple's CTO Drops Trading Bot Update: How Will It Impact XRP?
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Dogecoin (DOGE) at $1? Here's Why Traders See It There
    2024/03/24 11:18
    Dogecoin (DOGE) at $1? Here's Why Traders See It There
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Ancient Ethereum ICO Participant Suddenly Wakes Up
    2024/03/24 11:18
    Ancient Ethereum ICO Participant Suddenly Wakes Up
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Rapid DePIN scaling and the path to exponential Minutes Network growth
    Venom Foundation Ushers in a New Blockchain Era with Mainnet Launch
    ApeX Protocol Launches ApeX Grid Bot With Negative 0.002% Fees across 45+ Perpetual Markets
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Is XRP Finally in Uptrend? Reversal Begins
    Ripple's CTO Drops Trading Bot Update: How Will It Impact XRP?
    Dogecoin (DOGE) at $1? Here's Why Traders See It There
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD