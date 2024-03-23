Advertisement
AD

    XRP Ledger (XRPL) Welcomes New AMM Pools in Epic DEX Showdown

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    XRP Ledger (XRPL) AMM: Liquidity pools breach major milestone
    Sat, 23/03/2024 - 14:29
    XRP Ledger (XRPL) Welcomes New AMM Pools in Epic DEX Showdown
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The much anticipated automated market maker (AMM) feature is live on XRP Ledger (XRPL), and accompanying it are liquidity pools that show fast-growing embrace of the new feature. According to an update from XRPScan, these liquidity pools have surpassed the 1,000 milestone with a wide-ranging list of assets hosted in private pools.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Ripple CTO Makes Crucial Statement on Just Launched Ripple's AMM on XRPL

    Per the data, one of the biggest liquidity pools features the XRP/XCASH pair with the AMM account identified as "rUCLr….ABx6D" and a balance of 273,184,692.307334 LPToken. The innovations ongoing in XRP Ledger with the launch of the AMM feature underscores the long-term yearning for this product.

    The AMM now positions XRP Ledger as a positive destination for decentralized exchanges (DEX) and other decentralized finance (DeFi) related innovations. Despite being ranked one of the most versatile Layer-1 blockchain networks, the lack of key features like the AMM has kept it behind its key peers.

    Ripple CTO David Schwartz also acknowledged the AMM feature rollout, an innovation developed for approximately two years. While he looks forward to the impact on traders and innovators, the veteran warned users to be careful when trading using the AMM.

    Start of many milestones to come

    The ultimate ambition of XRP Ledger is not to launch just this AMM but to evolve into a vibrant ecosystem to compete with other major chains like Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and BNB Chain (BNB), respectively.

    Related
    Ripple Unveils Major Update for XRP Ledger's Decentralized ID Shift

    Before the launch of the AMM on the mainnet, some key solutions like the Clawback amendment had also been launched. This feature enables fund recovery in cases where fraud or other events necessitate the recovery of funds from wallets.

    This feature serves as an insurance card for innovators, especially those who may now be making use of the new AMM update to create trading engines.

    #XRPL
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image Ethereum Panic? CEX Inflows Hit Multi-Month Highs
    2024/03/23 14:25
    Ethereum Panic? CEX Inflows Hit Multi-Month Highs
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    related image Giant Ethereum Whales Cash Out, Sending 32,527 ETH to Exchanges
    2024/03/23 14:25
    Giant Ethereum Whales Cash Out, Sending 32,527 ETH to Exchanges
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Ethereum Dencun Upgrade Is Live, This Is What Developers Plotting Next
    2024/03/23 14:25
    Ethereum Dencun Upgrade Is Live, This Is What Developers Plotting Next
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Rapid DePIN scaling and the path to exponential Minutes Network growth
    Venom Foundation Ushers in a New Blockchain Era with Mainnet Launch
    ApeX Protocol Launches ApeX Grid Bot With Negative 0.002% Fees across 45+ Perpetual Markets
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Ledger (XRPL) Welcomes New AMM Pools in Epic DEX Showdown
    Ethereum Panic? CEX Inflows Hit Multi-Month Highs
    Giant Ethereum Whales Cash Out, Sending 32,527 ETH to Exchanges
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD