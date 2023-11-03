Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

XRP Dominates Indian Exchange Trading Together With Bitcoin

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Indian cryptocurrency traders on WazirX are showing unwavering enthusiasm for XRP and SHIB
Fri, 11/03/2023 - 15:45
XRP Dominates Indian Exchange Trading Together With Bitcoin
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ripple-affiliated XRP were the two most traded cryptocurrencies on the Indian WazirX exchange this October.

Alongside them, native exchange token WRX, meme-based Shiba Inu (SHIB) and LOOM complete the top five. This set of coins shows a diverse yet distinct preference among Indian crypto traders.

Longstanding preference for XRP and SHIB

Historically, XRP and SHIB have been dominating on the WazirX exchange for years, caring out a significant niche among traders. 

As reported by U.Today, these coins also ended up being at the top in September.  

Advertisement

November is also off to a great start for these two cryptocurrencies. Data from CoinGecko reveals that SHIB and XRP are among the top-performing pairs over the last 24 hours on the exchange. 

Navigating regulatory hurdles

WazirX has recently published its fifth transparency report, detailing the measures it has taken to ensure a secure and compliant trading environment for its customers. One of the standout statistics from this report is the exchange's swift 22-minute average response time to inquiries from regulators and government agencies. 

The exchange has also rolled out several new features designed to enhance user experience and facilitate trading. 

Additionally, WazirX has updated its platform with a "New Listings" section to keep users informed of the latest token additions, signifying its proactive stance in a rapidly evolving market.

The exchange's CEO, Nischal Shetty, anticipates that it could take another two to three years for substantial regulatory frameworks to materialize. 

In the meantime, WazirX is not sitting idle; it is exploring new revenue models and avenues for growth.

#XRP News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 3
2023/11/03 15:47
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 3
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Terra (LUNA) Advances With Fee Sharing Proposal
2023/11/03 15:47
Terra (LUNA) Advances With Fee Sharing Proposal
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index Shifts to Greed Zone, Suggesting BTC May Be Overheated
2023/11/03 15:47
Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index Shifts to Greed Zone, Suggesting BTC May Be Overheated
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD