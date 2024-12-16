Advertisement
    800 Million XRP Migrate From Top Global Exchange; Is This Start of Something Big?

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    $1.93 billion XRP exit major crypto exchange, sparking speculation
    Mon, 16/12/2024 - 14:49
    800 Million XRP Migrate From Top Global Exchange; Is This Start of Something Big?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    On-chain sources have reported a substantial XRP transfer in recent hours; according to blockchain data tracker Whale Alert, 800 million XRP, valued at nearly $1.93 billion, were transferred from Binance to an unknown wallet.

    Whale Alert reports that 800,000,000 XRP worth $1,927,321,529 were transferred from Binance to unknown wallet.

    The transfer, which occurred in recent hours, represents one of the largest recent movements of XRP from a centralized exchange to an external wallet, and it is part of a recent trend of large XRP transfers.

    On Dec. 13, 60,000,000 XRP worth $144,669,520 were transferred between unknown wallets; on Dec. 12, the day before, 99,999,980 XRP worth $234,448,405 were also transferred between unknown wallets.

    While the identity of the receiving wallets remains unknown, the timing and size of transfers have sparked speculation about the potential motives behind the move.

    What's going on?

    The recent 800 million XRP shifted from Binance has sparked curiosity and speculation within the crypto community. Such large-scale transfers often lead to various interpretations, however, the exact reason is unknown.

    Large transactions like this often signal institutional or whale activity. The XRP stash might have been moved to cold storage for safekeeping or allocated to an institutional client for custody purposes. This is generally seen as a bullish signal.

    It might be related to internal operations by Binance itself. Exchanges may transfer funds internally for liquidity management, wallet maintenance or operational purposes.

    Another possibility is that a whale might be buying ahead of significant announcements or price shifts. The timing of the transfer coincides with expectations for Ripple's RLUSD launch. In the past week, Ripple announced that the much-anticipated RLUSD stablecoin had acquired regulatory approval from the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS).

    #XRP News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

