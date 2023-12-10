Advertisement
AD

XRP Bulls on Alert as Analyst Signals Bullish Momentum, Targets $2 and Beyond

Advertisement
article image
Mushumir Butt
Despite current price levels, prominent analyst believes that potential surge is on horizon for XRP
Sun, 12/10/2023 - 12:24
XRP Bulls on Alert as Analyst Signals Bullish Momentum, Targets $2 and Beyond
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent tweet that sent ripples through the crypto community, prominent analyst EGRAG CRYPTO shared an optimistic outlook for XRP, indicating potential bullish momentum that could propel the digital asset to new heights. According to the analyst, XRP enthusiasts should keep a keen eye on the charts, particularly the monthly time frame, where a crucial threshold has yet to be breached.

Advertisement

The analyst noted that XRP had not managed to close a monthly candle above $1.2 yet, pointing out the existence of body candles but emphasizing the absence of a full-body candle. He conveyed the belief that when XRP eventually achieves a monthly candle close with a full body above $1.2, it will lead to a significant surge to $2.

Expressing confidence and conviction, EGRAG CRYPTO predicted that reaching $2 would trigger a massive FOMO (fear of missing out) in the market. For the current price levels, the analyst's XRP price prediction hints at a potential turnaround for the coin, with eyes set on the $2 mark and beyond.

XRP price movements

Despite the current XRP price standing at $0.6528, representing a 4.32% decrease in the last 24 hours, it has seen a noteworthy 5.17% increase in the past seven days. The current trade setup suggests that XRP is in the midst of a parabolic recovery, approaching a critical neckline. Analysts like EGRAG CRYPTO believe that a slight push from current levels could set the stage for this anticipated surge.

XRP Daily Chart
XRP price chart — TradingView

Examining the daily time frame, the XRP price is nearing the completion of a "cup and handle" pattern. The relative strength index (RSI) has reached the upper resistance, and the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicates mounting buying pressure. This combination suggests a bullish sentiment, with expectations of a positive weekly trade closure.

With the end of the year approaching, an anticipated rise in trading volume could further boost the XRP price. The growing optimism within the XRP army might contribute to a substantial influx of buying volume, potentially pushing the price toward the $0.74 and $0.8 targets by the close of 2023.

Looking ahead, the XRP price is speculated to head toward the next target at $0.94, paving the way for a breakthrough beyond the $1 milestone in the early days of 2024. The crypto community eagerly awaits these potential developments, anticipating a resurgence in XRP's market performance in the coming months.

#XRP News #XRP Price Prediction #XRP
About the author
article image
Mushumir Butt

With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

related image Bitcoin (BTC) $42,800 Crucial Level Could Wipe Out Over $400 Million in Longs
2023/12/10 12:23
Bitcoin (BTC) $42,800 Crucial Level Could Wipe Out Over $400 Million in Longs
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Shiba Inu Weekly Burn Rate Skyrockets 1,517% as Billions of SHIB Burned
2023/12/10 12:23
Shiba Inu Weekly Burn Rate Skyrockets 1,517% as Billions of SHIB Burned
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image DOGE Contributor Issues Warning: Scams Targeting Dogecoin Community on Rise
2023/12/10 12:23
DOGE Contributor Issues Warning: Scams Targeting Dogecoin Community on Rise
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

XRP Bulls on Alert as Analyst Signals Bullish Momentum, Targets $2 and Beyond
XRP Bulls on Alert as Analyst Signals Bullish Momentum, Targets $2 and Beyond
Bitcoin (BTC) $42,800 Crucial Level Could Wipe Out Over $400 Million in Longs
Bitcoin (BTC) $42,800 Crucial Level Could Wipe Out Over $400 Million in Longs
Shiba Inu Weekly Burn Rate Skyrockets 1,517% as Billions of SHIB Burned
Shiba Inu Weekly Burn Rate Skyrockets 1,517% as Billions of SHIB Burned
DOGE Contributor Issues Warning: Scams Targeting Dogecoin Community on Rise
DOGE Contributor Issues Warning: Scams Targeting Dogecoin Community on Rise
This Smart and Profitable Ethereum (ETH) Whale Makes Strategic Moves
This Smart and Profitable Ethereum (ETH) Whale Makes Strategic Moves
End of Binance? Former SEC Official Issues Stark Warning
End of Binance? Former SEC Official Issues Stark Warning
Cardano (ADA) Reaches Highest Level Since 2022, But There's Catch
Cardano (ADA) Reaches Highest Level Since 2022, But There's Catch
Shiba Inu Bull Market in Danger? Top Analyst Warns of 422 Trillion SHIB Threat
Shiba Inu Bull Market in Danger? Top Analyst Warns of 422 Trillion SHIB Threat
Cardano: Potential Short-Term ADA Pullback Predicted by Analyst
Cardano: Potential Short-Term ADA Pullback Predicted by Analyst
Blast L2 TVL Over $830 Million, Upgrade Announced by Paradigm
Blast L2 TVL Over $830 Million, Upgrade Announced by Paradigm
Show all
Advertisement
AD