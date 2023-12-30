Advertisement
AD

XRP Bulls Break Rank as Current Uptrend Gets Rejected

Advertisement
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
XRP price slips amid waning buying interest, is year-end rally still possible?
Sat, 30/12/2023 - 9:51
XRP Bulls Break Rank as Current Uptrend Gets Rejected
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

XRP is experiencing an extension of its price drawdown at a time when it notably craves a bullish correction to extend its overall year-to-date (YTD) gains. Data from CoinMarketCap shows that XRP has dropped by 0.39% in the past 24 hours as its price fell to $0.6231. Per the current outlook, XRP has now shrunk its weekly gains to a marginal 1.11%.

Advertisement

Related
XRP Price Hits Critical Roadblock, Facing Strong Resistance

XRP has had a tumultuous year with notable highs and lows recorded. There has been a mixture of positive gains and losses for this year, with January ending with a 20.1% surge, an uptrend succeeded by a more than 7% slump in February. The cycle of growth and slumps was repeated in March and April through August as XRP bulls and bears jostled to control the coin’s trend.

The cycle of intermittent rise and falls was broken in September as a sustained uptrend resumed. While the gains for each month from September through November have been mild, it has somewhat culminated in the overall attempt by XRP to end the year on a bullish note.

The 2.78% growth recorded thus far in December shows the stress test being passed by the coin as it seeks to break the month’s bearish cycle from 2017.

Related
XRP Price Set for Tailwinds in 2024 as Ripple Predicts Massive Crypto Adoption

XRP ambitions may get dramatic boost

With the year ending in less than 40 hours and XRP bears seeming to be in control, many within the XRP Army are optimistic that the cryptocurrency can get a dramatic year-end growth boost in the time remaining.

While retail investors appear to have sheathed their swords thus far for the year as showcased by the 25.81% slump in trading volume to $1,079,991,984, the actions of market whales remain promising and can help drive the desired uptrend in the price of the asset.

#XRP
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Massive 45,083% SHIB Burn Spike Noticed as SHIB Whales' Activity Soars
2023/12/30 09:49
Massive 45,083% SHIB Burn Spike Noticed as SHIB Whales' Activity Soars
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Cardano (ADA) Triangle Breakthrough Here; What to Expect?
2023/12/30 09:49
Cardano (ADA) Triangle Breakthrough Here; What to Expect?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image New Bitcoin (BTC) ETF Filing Submitted by VanEck
2023/12/30 09:49
New Bitcoin (BTC) ETF Filing Submitted by VanEck
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

DRIFT Presale First Round Sells Out in Two Hours
WOW Summit Returns to Hong Kong on 26-27th March 2024, Unveiling the Future of Web3 Technology and Innovations
Phuket to Pioneer Blockchain Mass Adoption in Thailand with B2GC: Blockchain to Government Conference
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

XRP Bulls Break Rank as Current Uptrend Gets Rejected
Massive 45,083% SHIB Burn Spike Noticed as SHIB Whales' Activity Soars
Cardano (ADA) Triangle Breakthrough Here; What to Expect?
Show all
Advertisement
AD