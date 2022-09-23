XRP and XLM Price Analysis for September 23

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

None of the sides is controlling the cryptocurrency market based on the CoinMarketCap ranking.

XRP/USD

XRP is outperforming most of the other coins as the price has grown 9.45%.

XRP has made a false breakout of the resistance zone at $0.50-$0.54. At the moment, one needs to pay close attention to the recently formed local support level at $0.4704. If the price comes back to it, buyers might lose the initiative. Likewise, the drop may lead to the test of the next level at $0.44.

XRP is trading at $0.48927 at press time.

XLM/USD

Stellar (XLM) could not show such a rise as XRP, going up by 2.43%.

Stellar (XLM) has also made a false breakout of the $0.13 zone against the increased volume. However, buyers keep dominating until the price is above the $0.1165 mark. If bulls can hold that area, traders can expect a slight upward move to $0.14. But it might take a few weeks for that to happen.

Stellar (XLM) is trading at $0.1223 at press time.