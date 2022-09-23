Original U.Today article

XRP and XLM Price Analysis for September 23

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can altcoins keep rising after recent price blast?
XRP and XLM Price Analysis for September 23
None of the sides is controlling the cryptocurrency market based on the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

XRP is outperforming most of the other coins as the price has grown 9.45%.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

XRP has made a false breakout of the resistance zone at $0.50-$0.54. At the moment, one needs to pay close attention to the recently formed local support level at $0.4704. If the price comes back to it, buyers might lose the initiative. Likewise, the drop may lead to the test of the next level at $0.44.

XRP is trading at $0.48927 at press time.

XLM/USD

Stellar (XLM) could not show such a rise as XRP, going up by 2.43%.

XLM/USD chart by TradingView

Stellar (XLM) has also made a false breakout of the $0.13 zone against the increased volume. However, buyers keep dominating until the price is above the $0.1165 mark. If bulls can hold that area, traders can expect a slight upward move to $0.14. But it might take a few weeks for that to happen.

Stellar (XLM) is trading at $0.1223 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

