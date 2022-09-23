XRP and XLM Price Analysis for September 23

None of the sides is controlling the cryptocurrency market based on the CoinMarketCap ranking.
XRP/USD
XRP is outperforming most of the other coins as the price has grown 9.45%.
XRP has made a false breakout of the resistance zone at $0.50-$0.54. At the moment, one needs to pay close attention to the recently formed local support level at $0.4704. If the price comes back to it, buyers might lose the initiative. Likewise, the drop may lead to the test of the next level at $0.44.
XRP is trading at $0.48927 at press time.
XLM/USD
Stellar (XLM) could not show such a rise as XRP, going up by 2.43%.
Stellar (XLM) has also made a false breakout of the $0.13 zone against the increased volume. However, buyers keep dominating until the price is above the $0.1165 mark. If bulls can hold that area, traders can expect a slight upward move to $0.14. But it might take a few weeks for that to happen.
Stellar (XLM) is trading at $0.1223 at press time.