DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for September 24

Bulls tend to be more powerful than bears as all the top 10 coins are in the green zone again.
DOGE/USD
DOGE has caught the attention of the cryptocurrency market today as its price has rocketed by 10% over the last 24 hours.
On the daily time frame, the meme coin has entered the bullish zone after the breakout of the $0.06531 level. While the rate is above it, there are more chances to see growth than a fall.
Thus, if the volume remains high, one can expect a possible test of the resistance level at $0.07161 shortly.
DOGE is trading at $0.06629 at press time.
SHIB/USD
The rate of SHIB is also rising, going up by 4.76% since yesterday.
Despite today's rise, the price is far away from the bullish zone as SHIB is still located close to the support level at $0.00001029. If buyers plan to seize the initiative, one needs to wait until the return to the $0.0000130 zone.
SHIB is trading at $0.00001126 at press time.