DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for September 24

Can one expect rise of DOGE and SHIB soon?

Bulls tend to be more powerful than bears as all the top 10 coins are in the green zone again.

DOGE/USD

DOGE has caught the attention of the cryptocurrency market today as its price has rocketed by 10% over the last 24 hours.

On the daily time frame, the meme coin has entered the bullish zone after the breakout of the $0.06531 level. While the rate is above it, there are more chances to see growth than a fall.

Thus, if the volume remains high, one can expect a possible test of the resistance level at $0.07161 shortly.

DOGE is trading at $0.06629 at press time.

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB is also rising, going up by 4.76% since yesterday.

Despite today's rise, the price is far away from the bullish zone as SHIB is still located close to the support level at $0.00001029. If buyers plan to seize the initiative, one needs to wait until the return to the $0.0000130 zone.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001126 at press time.