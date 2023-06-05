XRP, ADA and SHIB Are Undervalued, Santiment Says

Mon, 06/05/2023 - 06:04
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Cryptocurrency analysis platform Santiment indicates that key altcoins, such as Ripple-affiliated XRP, Cardano (ADA), and Shiba Inu (SHIB), might currently be undervalued
XRP, ADA and SHIB Are Undervalued, Santiment Says
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Cryptocurrency analysis platform Santiment has hinted that some of the major altcoins, including Ripple-affiliated XRP, Cardano (ADA), and Shiba Inu (SHIB), might be undervalued in the latest tweet.

The firm suggests these altcoins have market capitalizations above their realized capitalizations, implying the potential for growth.

The other altcoins included in this underappreciated list are DOGE, MATIC, UNI, and LINK. Based on an analysis of short, mid, and long-term realized capitalizations, Santiment hints that these cryptos may gain ground in the coming summer months.

In the past week, the performance of these cryptocurrencies was varied, with XRP seeing a 7-day growth of 11.6%. Its price currently stands at $0.54 and its market cap is at $27,7 billion. The altcoin is benefiting from the buzz surrounding a potential resolution in the Ripple v. SEC case.  

Related
Cardano Sees More DeFi Expansion with MuesliSwap Aggregator's New Integration
ADA, on the other hand, experienced a 1.3% decrease over the week with a current price of $0.37 and a market cap of $13,1 billion. 

Bitcoin has seen a 7-day decline of 3.8%, and Ethereum also recorded a 1.4% decrease in the past week. The underwhelming performance of the top cryptos might be a contributing factor to the undervaluation of altcoins, creating a potential opportunity for investors.

Given this analysis, investors may be prompted to reconsider their altcoin investment strategy. However, it is worth pointing out that the speculation by Santiment, while insightful, does not guarantee the imminent performance of these cryptos. 

#Ripple News #Cardano News #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Bitcoin and Ethereum Garner Rising Interest on Twitter
06/05/2023 - 15:55
Bitcoin and Ethereum Garner Rising Interest on Twitter
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image If Bitcoin Price Does This, 780,000 BTC Might Be at Risk
06/05/2023 - 15:40
If Bitcoin Price Does This, 780,000 BTC Might Be at Risk
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image PEPE Aims for 30-Day Plunge, Here's Why
06/05/2023 - 15:25
PEPE Aims for 30-Day Plunge, Here's Why
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan