Time for Ethereum to Pass Torch to Cardano: ADA Community Says

Pro-Cardano crypto entrepreneur believes Cardano is ready to surpass Ethereum and take 'leadership torch' away from it

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Founder and CEO of Crypto Capital Venture, Dan Gambardello, has taken to Twitter to share a comment from a Cardano community member on his YouTube channel regarding the second biggest blockchain platform Ethereum.

The time has come for Ethereum to pass the torch to Cardano



Great comment on YouTube pic.twitter.com/REctMwrqc2 — Dan Gambardello (@cryptorecruitr) June 3, 2023

Gambardello is a great fan of Cardano and he tweets (and makes his YouTube videos) mostly about ADA, sometimes Bitcoin too. According to one of his May tweets, he believes these two digital platforms to be "the ultimate crypto power play." On May 10, he tweeted that he had been buying more Cardano and building on Bitcoin.

Cardano ecosystem has been expanding recently, as more and more assets (cryptocurrencies, NFTs, dApps) have been launched on this proof-of-stake blockchain created by an Ethereum co-founder, mathematician Charles Hoskinson.

Cardano also already has meme coins, which is a recent trend started thanks to Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Pepe Coin. The most popular of them is Snek, which has been listed on several major exchanges recently and has seen major price surges.

Transaction fees on Cardano are also much lower than those on Ethereum. Even though recently Cardano fees reached a new high of $1.76 million in total, marking a rise in its network activity, fees on Ethereum surged even higher — to $9.16 million.

Besides, Cardano's staking mechanism is very much different to that of Ethereum and allows the withdrawal of funds at any time. Actually, ADA gets staked without even leaving holders' wallets. When Ethereum introduced staking on Beacon Chain a few years ago, those Ethers were locked until early April this year when another update Shapella was introduced (a combination of two upgrades, Shanghai and Capella).