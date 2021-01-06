XRP About to Leave Top 5 First Time Since 2014 as Cardano (ADA) Soars 40 Percent

News
Wed, 01/06/2021 - 14:45
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Haunted by Ripple's legal woes, XRP is now in peril of leaving CoinMarketCap's top 5
XRP About to Leave Top 5 First Time Since 2014 as Cardano (ADA) Soars 40 Percent
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

XRP is on the cusp of being pushed out of CoinMarketCap's top 5 after Cardano (ADA) soared over 40 percent in a single day.

XRP
Image by coinmarketcap.com 

The Ripple-affiliated cryptocurrency remains in the red due to its issuer's mounting legal troubles that prompted many trading suspensions/delisting announcements.

As reported by U.Today, Ripple Labs was sued earlier this week by Tetragon Financial Group, the investment firm that spearheaded its Series-C funding round, on the grounds that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission now views XRP as a security.

A trip down memory lane

Both Polkadot (DOT) and ADA have already managed to surpass XRP, according to Messari, which has only counted the cryptocurrency's liquid market cap.

If Cardano indeed manages to flip XRP on CoinMarketCap, this would be the first time since July 2014 that XRP would no longer be among the five biggest cryptocurrencies.

Back then, dead coins such as Nxt (NXR) and Peercoin (PPC) sat above it, while Omni (OMNI) and Blackcoin (BLK)two other dinosaur cryptocurrencies you've probably never heard ofwere in the top 10.

After weeks of back and forth, Litecoin has now raced ahead of XRP, with its market cap now coming close to $10.8 billion.

XRP's downfall is certainly stunning, considering that it managed to flip Ethereum to become the second-largest crypto (behind only Bitcoin) at the apex of the previous bubble and went on to repeat this "flippening" a few more times. 

Related Judge Asks Ripple and SEC to Expedite Trial. Will They Agree?
Related
Judge Asks Ripple and SEC to Expedite Trial. Will They Agree?

Altcoins on a tear

Cardano is certainly far from being the only altcoin making insane moves right now.

At one point, Stellar (XLM), XRP's largest rival created by Ripple co-founder Jed McCaleb, was up over 120 percent at some point today.

Chainlink (LINK), EOS (EOS) and NEM (XEM) have also recorded double-digit gains.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin has pared some of its earlier gains, currently trading at about $34,400.

#Ripple News#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image MicroStrategy's Stock Spikes Almost Triple Since It Acquired Bitcoin in August
News
12/31/2020 - 09:50

MicroStrategy's Stock Spikes Almost Triple Since It Acquired Bitcoin in August

Yuri Molchan
article image Mike Novogratz Prefers DeFi Projects to Litecoin (LTC)
News
01/02/2021 - 09:37

Mike Novogratz Prefers DeFi Projects to Litecoin (LTC)

Yuri Molchan
article image Almost 500,000 XRP Tokens Saved from Being Sent to Scammers
News
01/04/2021 - 17:28

Almost 500,000 XRP Tokens Saved from Being Sent to Scammers

Alex Dovbnya