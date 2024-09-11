    XRP $0.55 Denied Brutally: 3 Levels to Watch Next

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    XRP saw some brutal reversals that may change things in favor of bears
    Wed, 11/09/2024 - 10:58
    
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    At the $0.55 price level, XRP encountered strong resistance, which caused a noticeable retreat. The severe rejection that followed this level, which had previously served as a critical barrier, forced XRP to move closer to the bottom edge of an ascending trendline. This price action indicates that before reorganizing for a second attempt to reclaim higher levels, XRP is probably going to face more downside pressure.

    There is definitely not much momentum on the market right now. The consistent decrease in trading volume suggests that there is insufficient purchasing power to propel XRP sharply higher in the near future. Without significant outside forces influencing the market, this may make it harder for XRP to regain its footing above $0.55 anytime soon.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    There are three important price levels to watch going forward: $0.53, the first line of defense and XRP is currently trading close to it. If XRP is unable to hold onto this level of support, it will probably keep falling toward the lower trendline.

    If selling pressure on XRP persists, $0.50 may serve as a crucial support. If this breaks, the asset may face even more pressure in the foreseeable future. The lower limit of the ascending trendline, or $0.48, is a pivotal point for the overall market structure of XRP. While a breakdown might indicate a more significant reversal in the price trajectory of XRP, a bounce here would indicate that the bullish trend may still be intact.

    Bulls on XRP will now be keeping a careful eye on these levels to see if the market can recover its strength. It is still all about the volume, and unless there is a major spike in trading activity, it is unlikely that XRP will see a major bullish move anytime soon. Prior to attempting another break above the $0.55 resistance, the price may need to consolidate.

    #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

