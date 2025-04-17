XDC Network Teams up With LIQI Digital Assets for $500 Million RWA Initiative

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XDC Network, RWA-focused blockchain ecosystem, teams up with LIQI, a Brazil-headquartered fintech innovator. The newly launched partnership is set to demonstrate premium RWA tokenization instruments for the digital economy.

XDC Network , a public blockchain specializing in real-world assets (RWAs), DeFi, cross-border payments and international trade has formed a strategic partnership with LIQI Digital Assets .

Together with the Brazilian fintech focused on tokenization infrastructure, up to $500 million in RWAs will be issued on the XDC network as tokenized assets.

This operation solidifies Brazil as an emerging hub in the global tokenization market and strengthens the role of the XDC Network as the preferred blockchain infrastructure for financial institutions seeking security, liquidity and compliance on an international scale.​ The first issuance is expected to occur by the end of Q2, 2025.

Daniel Coquieri, CEO of LIQI​, shared his excitement about the ambitious collaboration roadmap created with blockchain veterans from XDC Network:

We are structuring half a billion dollars in real-world assets (RWAs) directly on XDC. This is one of the largest institutional operations ever conducted in Latin America. We are connecting Brazil to the global flow of RWAs.

Founded in 2021, LIQI has raised over $4.6 million in investments from groups such as Kinea Ventures (the venture capital arm of Itaú Unibanco), Oliveira Trust and Honey Island by 4UM. The company has been leading the institutional tokenization movement in Brazil, with notable issuances involving institutions like Banco BV, Itaú and SB Crédito.​

XDC Network bets big on Brazil and LatAm, here’s why

Diego Consimo, Head LATAM at XDC Network, is certain that the new partnership is a landmark milestone for its company's progress in the thriving region of Latin America:

LIQI is one of the most prepared platforms in Latin America for regulated RWA issuance. With this partnership, we are strengthening XDC as the reference infrastructure for financial applications backed by real assets, with global liquidity and on-chain execution.

The XDC Network combines the benefits of a public blockchain with standards required by financial institutions. With settlement times in mere seconds, near-zero fees and compliance with ISO 20022 and MLETR standards, the network is designed for RWAs, trade finance and high-volume international payments.​

The network is part of global initiatives such as the TFD Initiative, is a member of the ITFA and maintains partnerships with entities like Securitize, Archax, TradeTeq, SBI Holdings, Mercado Bitcoin and Plug and Play, where it leads the RWA Accelerator to foster tokenization startups.​

The partnership between LIQI and XDC aims to issue real assets such as private credit, receivables, corporate debt, agribusiness instruments and real estate assets. The issuers will be companies of various sizes and sectors, with initial issuances taking place in Brazil and plans for expansion into international markets.​

The operation will utilize already validated regulated structures, ensuring compliance with Brazilian legislation. The tokens will represent a modern and efficient alternative to traditional models like FIDCs, promoting liquidity, transparency, on-chain traceability and democratization of access to credit.​

The XDC Network is a mainstream L1 public blockchain designed to support the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs) and cross-border payments, building decentralized finance applications and secure cross-border remittances in various regions across the world.