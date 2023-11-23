Advertisement
X Account of Former Binance CEO CZ Gets Temporarily Restricted. Here's What Happened

Alex Dovbnya
Former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao's personal account on X experienced a temporary restriction following a name change
Thu, 11/23/2023 - 19:36
The personal X account of Changpeng Zhao, widely known as CZ, the former CEO of Binance, experienced temporary restrictions earlier today. This development comes on the heels of Zhao's recent resignation from his position amid legal challenges facing the embattled cryptocurrency exchange.

The reason behind the incident  

Zhao, who stepped down from Binance after pleading guilty to U.S. money laundering violations, faced an unexpected hurdle when his personal account on X was temporarily suspended. 

The restriction occurred shortly after Zhao altered his profile name on the platform. In a post on Binance Square, a social platform associated with the exchange, CZ expressed his frustrations, noting the irony of the situation with a reference to a Chinese saying: "Trouble doesn't travel alone." 

He speculated that the suspension was an automated response triggered by the name change, critiquing the platform's bot detection algorithms for mistakenly targeting legitimate users while failing to catch actual bots. 

Despite the inconvenience, Zhao maintained a light-hearted tone and extended a Happy Thanksgiving to his followers.

CZ's retirement 

Following his departure from Binance, Zhao took to X to express his sentiments. He acknowledged the outpouring of support from his followers, humorously reflecting on his previous jokes about retiring early and the irony of his current situation. Zhao shared insights into his mental state, citing friends who described him as having a "resilient mindset." He also commented on the adjustment to his newfound free time.

