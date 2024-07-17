Advertisement
    Worldcoin (WLD) Price Skyrockets 44%, Here's Why

    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    Worldcoin team has revealed major development for WLD holders
    Wed, 17/07/2024 - 13:12
    The price of Worldcoin (WLD) has witnessed a meteoric rise today, creating notable buzz on the broader crypto market. The coin has skyrocketed 44.31% to $3.14 in the last 24 hours. This huge price jump makes WLD one of the best-performing assets in recent times.

    In addition, the trading activity of WLD is also seeing a major rise. Its 24-hour trading volume has soared 161.16%. Currently at the $888 million level, the increasing volume shows that traders are coming to the Worldcoin market and showing significant interest.

    Amid this WLD price surge, its market cap has also been going through the roof. As of now, it has surged around 47.39% to $886 million. This makes Worldcoin the 82th largest crypto on the market in terms of market cap. Overall, these are major bullish signals for the coin.

    Why is WLD price rallying?

    The Worldcoin price is surging today after a major announcement from the project’s team. They have recently announced that the WLD token unlock is going to kick off on July 24. Notably, this token unlock is for WLD investors as well as official team members of the Tools for Humanity (TFH) project.

    This WLD unlock is scheduled for 80% of the holdings of the team members of the TFH project. The Worldcoin team further revealed that they are extending the unlock from three years to five years. A unique aspect of this unlock is that most of the WLD tokens are expected to be distributed to people for being unique in nature, as revealed by the team.

    Worldcoin is a leading human-verification crypto-based initiative. It was cofounded by Open AI CEO Sam Altman, with the goal of creating a global economy for everyone, regardless of their nationality or other status. With many aspirations in mind, the WLD team has remained focused on development. Consequently, WLD token is also gaining prominence in the industry.

