Will Newegg Accept Shiba Inu? Mysterious Tweet Reignites Rumors

The Shiba Inu community has been bewildered by the #friendshib hashtag posted by the official Twitter account of the meme cryptocurrency.

It is accompanied by the egg emoji, which might be hinting at a potential partnership with electronics retail giant Newegg, according to some SHIB hodlers.

The same tweet was posted by lead developer Shytoshi Kusama, fueling anticipation within the community. Both tweets have generated more than 9,000 likes at the time of writing along with thousands of replies.

Could this be a possible hint of @Newegg accepting #Shib as a form of payment? https://t.co/dV61fWQw8S November 26, 2021

As reported by U.Today, Newegg tagged both accounts last Saturday, prompting rumors about possibly adding SHIB as a payment option.



The official account of the Shiba Inu token posted a 16-second teaser that shows a set of lightbulbs gradually lighting up on Thursday. The community started speculating that this could be related to a potential partnership.