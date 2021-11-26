Will Newegg Accept Shiba Inu? Mysterious Tweet Reignites Rumors

Fri, 11/26/2021 - 18:58
Alex Dovbnya
Shiba Inu hodlers are trying to wrap their heads around a mysterious tweet posted by the token's official Twitter account
The Shiba Inu community has been bewildered by the #friendshib hashtag posted by the official Twitter account of the meme cryptocurrency.

It is accompanied by the egg emoji, which might be hinting at a potential partnership with electronics retail giant Newegg, according to some SHIB hodlers.  

The same tweet was posted by lead developer Shytoshi Kusama, fueling anticipation within the community. Both tweets have generated more than 9,000 likes at the time of writing along with thousands of replies.  

As reported by U.Today, Newegg tagged both accounts last Saturday, prompting rumors about possibly adding SHIB as a payment option.      

The official account of the Shiba Inu token posted a 16-second teaser that shows a set of lightbulbs gradually lighting up on Thursday. The community started speculating that this could be related to a potential partnership.

Notably, the video clip also displayed a logo that seemingly combines "W" and "V."

On Thursday, Kusama tweeted that he would publish a Medium blog post about Shiba Inu Games and announce a consultant who would work with the game studio. 

Some have suggested that it could be William Volk, former vice president of American video game publisher Activision, based on his initials. The fact that Kusama follows him on Twitter made the rumor more plausible. 

