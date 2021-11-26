"Black Swan" Author Nassim Taleb Gloats Over Bitcoin Crash

News
Fri, 11/26/2021 - 16:04
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Taleb's Bitcoin schadenfreude comes amid a massive market plunge
"Black Swan" Author Nassim Taleb Gloats Over Bitcoin Crash
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Lebanese-American mathematical statistician and writer Nassim Nicholas Taleb could not resist the temptation to take a dig at Bitcoin amid a violent sell-off.

In a scathing tweet, the "Black Swan" author facetiously advised those who still view the world's leading cryptocurrency as a hedge to give up on investing and venture into stamp collecting or bird watching.

Earlier today, Bitcoin plunged to $53,524 on the Bitstamp exchange, the lowest level since early October, due to growing panic over the "Nu" variant.

The cryptocurrency, which is often billed as an uncorrelated asset, performed ever worse than some airline stocks, crashing more than 9%.

At the onset of the pandemic, Bitcoin infamously halved in value on March 13, 2020, with detractors deriding the "safe haven." The cryptocurrency managed to stage an impressive recovery that many believe was boosted by massive quantitative easing. According to Taleb, this proves that Bitcoin cannot act as a hedge against systemic risk since it had corrected more than the stock market.

In July, the Bitcoin-supporter-turned-naysayer also opined that Bitcoin was among the most "fragile" assets in history, predicting that it was going to zero.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Balances on Exchanges Drop to New Historic Lows

It is not just detractors

Even some of the biggest Bitcoin proponents do not view the top cryptocurrency as a hedge just yet.

During his appearance on CNBC, SkyBridge Capital head Anthony Scaramucci, whose fund owns over $1 billion worth of Bitcoin, said that it is still subject to volatility and uncertainty, comparing the crypto king to Amazon in the early 2000s:

I don't think it's a hedge against inflation at this moment in time.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image El Salvador Buys the Bitcoin Dip Amid "Black Friday Sale"
11/26/2021 - 19:28
El Salvador Buys the Bitcoin Dip Amid "Black Friday Sale"
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Will Newegg Accept Shiba Inu? Mysterious Tweet Reignites Rumors
11/26/2021 - 18:58
Will Newegg Accept Shiba Inu? Mysterious Tweet Reignites Rumors
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image "Black Swan" Author Nassim Taleb Gloats Over Bitcoin Crash
11/26/2021 - 16:04
"Black Swan" Author Nassim Taleb Gloats Over Bitcoin Crash
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya