Why Is Vitalik Buterin Pushing for ERC-3770 and ERC-7683?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin is pushing for the adoption of new standards, ERC-3770 and ERC-7683, for an enhanced user experience. The cofounder highlights limitations in cross-chain transactions for users when dealing with the interfaces of decentralized applications and making payments across layer-2 networks.

Advertisement

Buterin points flaws in Polymarket’s UI

Using Polymaket’s User Interface (UI) as an example, Buterin highlights flaws when depositing on Polymarket in an X post. Comparing it with what should be the ideal, Buterin believes the solution would be the adoption of ERC-3770 and ERC-7683.

According to Buterin, the ERC-3770 Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) will integrate chain information into addresses. This would then design an all-encompassing identifier that simplifies cross-chain payments.

Ansgar, an Ethereum Foundation researcher, stated that it is necessary to make sure ERC-3770 is compatible with a future 32-byte address. “The main challenge with the 32-byte thing is contract level (lots of contracts use mod 2**160 to handle addresses). ERC-3770 is UI level. I view the two as orthogonal to each other,” Buterin replied.

Additionally, Buterin put forward that the implementation of ERC-7683 would enable programmatic cross-chain transfers without concerns about intermediary trust, or API connections. Overall, Buterin places the user in mind with the introduction of these protocols.

As one of the key innovators on Ethereum, Buterin is always coming up with new ideas to boost security. As reported earlier, he once proposed boosting Ethereum addresses with the "checksummed" versions. These latter addresses play a role in enhancing user experiences.

Ethereum needs to scale

As mentioned earlier in our report, Buterin hints at new models to help speed up Ethereum transactions. With Wall Street set to embrace the coin through its ETF, innovators are doing all they can to enhance its scalability.

With Bitcoin already recording success in the ETF market, for Ethereum to gain competition, it needs as many enhancements as possible. To Vitalik Buterin, these ERCs may help do the job.