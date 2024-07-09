Advertisement
    Why Is Vitalik Buterin Pushing for ERC-3770 and ERC-7683?

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Vitalik Buterin opens advocacy for these two crucial proposals
    Tue, 9/07/2024 - 15:42
    Why Is Vitalik Buterin Pushing for ERC-3770 and ERC-7683?
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin is pushing for the adoption of new standards, ERC-3770 and ERC-7683, for an enhanced user experience. The cofounder highlights limitations in cross-chain transactions for users when dealing with the interfaces of decentralized applications and making payments across layer-2 networks.

    Buterin points flaws in Polymarket’s UI

    Using Polymaket’s User Interface (UI) as an example, Buterin highlights flaws when depositing on Polymarket in an X post. Comparing it with what should be the ideal, Buterin believes the solution would be the adoption of ERC-3770 and ERC-7683.

    According to Buterin, the ERC-3770 Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) will integrate chain information into addresses. This would then design an all-encompassing identifier that simplifies cross-chain payments.

    Ansgar, an Ethereum Foundation researcher, stated that it is necessary to make sure ERC-3770 is compatible with a future 32-byte address. “The main challenge with the 32-byte thing is contract level (lots of contracts use mod 2**160 to handle addresses). ERC-3770 is UI level. I view the two as orthogonal to each other,” Buterin replied.

    Additionally, Buterin put forward that the implementation of ERC-7683 would enable programmatic cross-chain transfers without concerns about intermediary trust, or API connections. Overall, Buterin places the user in mind with the introduction of these protocols.

    As one of the key innovators on Ethereum, Buterin is always coming up with new ideas to boost security. As reported earlier, he once proposed boosting Ethereum addresses with the "checksummed" versions. These latter addresses play a role in enhancing user experiences.

    Ethereum needs to scale

    As mentioned earlier in our report, Buterin hints at new models to help speed up Ethereum transactions. With Wall Street set to embrace the coin through its ETF, innovators are doing all they can to enhance its scalability.

    With Bitcoin already recording success in the ETF market, for Ethereum to gain competition, it needs as many enhancements as possible. To Vitalik Buterin, these ERCs may help do the job.

    #Ethereum
