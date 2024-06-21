Advertisement
AD

    Vitalik Buterin Offers Crucial New Security Practice for Ethereum

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Vitalik Buterin believes implementing this practice will make Ethereum better and safer
    Fri, 21/06/2024 - 13:09
    Vitalik Buterin Offers Crucial New Security Practice for Ethereum
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Vitalik Buterin believes this practice for Ethereum will bolster the network's security. The checksum address is a key concept in Ethereum that might push the risk of errors and potential losses in transactions down significantly.

    Advertisement

    In the ERC-3770, Buterin made some important recommendations, one of which was that this might be the best chance to require mixed-case checksum addresses. All wallets, especially those using ERC-3770, are urged by Buterin to make sure they are only producing checksummed addresses.

    ETHUSD
    ETH/USD Chart by TradingView

    To help prevent errors, Ethereum addresses can be encoded using checksummed addresses, but what are checksummed addresses exactly? In an address string they mix capital and lowercase letters. EIP-55 outlines this system and shows how to use a checksum in Ethereum addresses to identify characters that have been typed incorrectly.

    HOT Stories
    USDT on Toncoin (TON) Officially Goes Live on Binance: Details
    USDT on Toncoin (TON) Officially Goes Live on Binance: Details
    XRP on Track to Be Security in California
    Bitcoin (BTC) to $70,000 Imminent? Solana (SOL) to Pump Ethereum: Here's How, Cardano (ADA) Bounces Around $0.3, But for How Long?
    Can Ripple Still Lose to SEC? Top Lawyer Weighs In

    The likelihood that an incorrectly typed address will be accepted as legitimate is greatly decreased when mixed-case checksums are used in increasing the security of transactions. Beyond simply printing checksummed addresses, Buterin's proposal does more. Additionally, he proposes that input be required to have checksummed addresses. This could be done in a number of ways, such as by making it required or by including an obtrusive clickthrough if an address is entered without being checkedsummed.

    Related
    Fri, 06/21/2024 - 10:17
    USDT on Toncoin (TON) Officially Goes Live on Binance: Details
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    By taking this precaution, users will be more likely to enter addresses correctly and lower the possibility of sending money to the incorrect address. Backward compatibility with numerous current hex parsers that support mixed-case addresses is one useful advantage of this approach.

    This implies that it is possible to gradually switch to checksummed addresses without interfering with already-built systems. The checksummed addresses also retain the conventional 40-character length, which contributes to maintaining the usability and familiarity of Ethereum addresses.

    #Ethereum
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Advertisement
    related image 250 Million XRP Find Way out of Ripple's Pocket
    Jun 21, 2024 - 13:03
    250 Million XRP Find Way out of Ripple's Pocket
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Big Break Coming for Ethereum (ETH) DeFi, Here's Reason
    Jun 21, 2024 - 13:03
    Big Break Coming for Ethereum (ETH) DeFi, Here's Reason
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Banking Giant Standard Chartered to Launch Bitcoin, Ethereum Trading Desk: Details
    Jun 21, 2024 - 13:03
    Banking Giant Standard Chartered to Launch Bitcoin, Ethereum Trading Desk: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    15th Edition Connected Banking Summit – Innovation and Excellence Awards 2024; Ethiopia
    Aleph Zero Introduces The First EVM-Compatible ZK-Privacy Layer with Subsecond Proving Times
    EasyA’s Web3 Developer Community Surpasses One Million and Launches Polkadot Education
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Vitalik Buterin Offers Crucial New Security Practice for Ethereum
    250 Million XRP Find Way out of Ripple's Pocket
    Big Break Coming for Ethereum (ETH) DeFi, Here's Reason
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD