Advertisement
AD

    $34 Million in Ethereum (ETH) in 24 Hours, What's Happening?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    Ethereum whales appear to be dumping their ETH holdings
    Tue, 9/07/2024 - 14:22
    $34 Million in Ethereum (ETH) in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ethereum (ETH) whales have started to make major moves amid the ongoing uncertainty on the market. Per the latest tweet from Whale Alert, 11,215 ETH were transferred from an unknown wallet to crypto exchange Coinbase earlier today.

    Advertisement

    This latest ETH transaction is estimated to be worth around $34.35 million. It is a major move as it appears that the whale has shifted ETH in order to trigger a sell-off. Moreover, the timing of this sell-off is crucial as it comes amid the recent market crash.

    The broader crypto market has been consolidating after last week’s crash. The price of Ethereum, the leading altcoin, has crashed 16.68% over the last 30 days. This shows the intensity of this market dump, impacting major coins like Ethereum and Bitcoin (BTC).

    HOT Stories
    Ethereum L2 Nightmare: Shocking 97% of Arbitrum Holders Suffer Losses
    Crucial Alert Issued to XRP Ledger Users, What It Pertains To: Details
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Suddenly Come Back: What's Happening?
    JPMorgan Has Dire Warning for Bitcoin Bulls

    While many are still expecting a price recovery from ETH, it appears that some traders are dumping their holdings. In the case of this Ethereum whale, they have almost $34.35 million in ETH. Since this is a major amount, it can further impact the market and push the ETH price to lower levels.

    Whales always play a crucial role on the digital asset market. The buying and selling from these traders leave short-term impacts on the price movements of a particular coin. In this case, the Ethereum price can absorb the toll of this sell-off. It may hinder the potential recovery of the coin after a recent downturn.

    ETH price outlook

    As of press time, Ethereum is trading around $3,072. While the price is up 0.52% in the last 24 hours, it has failed to recover from the previous losses. The recent bearish sentiment has not been good for bulls, causing uncertainty on the market.

    However, it should be noted that today’s sell-off by the whale has not impacted the ETH price much. Moreover, the coin is holding well above the $3,000 price level, acting as a key support. Consequently, bulls have not completely lost hope, and they are expecting a price recovery in the coming days.

    #Ethereum News #Cryptocurrency Whales
    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

    related image Ethereum L2 Nightmare: Shocking 97% of Arbitrum Holders Suffer Losses
    Jul 9, 2024 - 14:16
    Ethereum L2 Nightmare: Shocking 97% of Arbitrum Holders Suffer Losses
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Solana (SOL) $150 Imminent? Price Makes Move
    Jul 9, 2024 - 14:16
    Solana (SOL) $150 Imminent? Price Makes Move
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image SHIB Devs Super Busy: Shiba Inu Team Reveals – Something Cooking?
    Jul 9, 2024 - 14:16
    SHIB Devs Super Busy: Shiba Inu Team Reveals – Something Cooking?
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    L-H x BytePlus: Next-Gen Web3 Fashion Collaboration
    Agrotoken and Tanssi Collaborate to Transform South American Agro-Finance on Polkadot
    Sovereign Nature Initiative Launches DOTphin on Polkadot to Create Positive Environmental Impact
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $34 Million in Ethereum (ETH) in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Ethereum L2 Nightmare: Shocking 97% of Arbitrum Holders Suffer Losses
    Solana (SOL) $150 Imminent? Price Makes Move
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD