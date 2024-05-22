Advertisement
    Ethereum (ETH) Skyrockets in Large Transactions as Whales Awaken

    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    Ethereum (ETH) sees renewed activity among major whales
    Wed, 22/05/2024 - 13:01
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Ethereum (ETH) has seen a significant increase in large transactions, signaling renewed activity among crypto whales. According to data from IntoTheBlock, the number of ETH transactions exceeding $100,000 spiked yesterday, reaching its highest level since late March. This surge suggests that large holders, often referred to as "whales," are becoming increasingly active in the market.

    The key question arising from this data is whether these whales are buying or selling. IntoTheBlock's analysis indicates that the activity points to accumulation rather than liquidation. Addresses holding more than 0.1% of Ethereum’s total supply have shown the highest daily accumulation in more than a month. This trend suggests that large holders are increasing their positions, potentially anticipating further price appreciation.

    Ethereum price performance

    The renewed activity among whales comes amid a robust rally in the price of ETH. As of the latest data, Ethereum is trading at $3,732, marking a modest 0.96% increase over the past 24 hours. More impressively, ETH has surged by 28.79% over the past seven days, highlighting strong market momentum.

    Several technical indicators are also providing bullish signals for Ethereum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for ETH is currently at 69.29. An RSI above 70 typically indicates that an asset is overbought, but values just below this threshold suggest strong buying interest without yet reaching overbought conditions.

    Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) level is at 104.47. The MACD is a trend-following momentum indicator that shows the relationship between two moving averages of a security’s price. A positive MACD indicates that the price is on an upward trend, further supporting the bullish outlook for Ethereum.

    The combination of whale accumulation and bullish technical indicators paints a positive picture of Ethereum’s near-term prospects. The increase in large transactions suggests confidence among major investors, who often have significant insights into market trends and fundamentals. Their accumulation could drive further interest and investment from smaller retail investors, creating a positive feedback loop that supports higher prices.

    #Ethereum News #Cryptocurrency Whales
    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

