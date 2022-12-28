Who Will Play SBF in Amazon FTX Film Series? Community Making Guesses

Crypto community discussing which actor might best fit role of SBF in announced film series

As reported by U.Today earlier, Amazon intends to create a full-scale film series about the sudden collapse of the FTX exchange and the bankruptcy of its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried (often referred to as simply SBF).

Now, the crypto community on Twitter is exchanging ideas, perhaps half-jokingly, about who would be the most suitable actor to play SBF.

Curly-haired actors preferred?

Twitter user @LilMoonLambo, with nearly 190K followers, stated that Jonah Hill would make a good candidate and could land "the greatest role in his life," playing SBF. He posted a photo collage of the two next to each other — both men have similar hair styles and curly hair.

Jonah Hill is about to land the greatest role of his life pic.twitter.com/D5WNx3qHWS — yzy.eth (@LilMoonLambo) December 28, 2022

In the comment thread, someone also posted a photo of Jesse Eisenberg, the actor who played Mark Zuckerberg in "The Social Network" movie. It is a biographical drama about founding Facebook directed by renowned Hollywood director David Fincher. The film was based on a book by Ben Mezrich called "The Accidental Billionaires."

The film series is expected to have eight episodes and to be released in 2023.

Hollywood movies about crypto

Over the past four years, several feature films and movie series, as well as documentaries, have been released with cryptocurrency or a key figure in the crypto space playing a central role in the story. Among them were TV series "StartUp" and "Crypto," starring Kurt Russel. The latter was never featured in theaters, though.

There were attempts to shoot biopic "King of the Jungle" about the late crypto baron John McAfee, with Johnny Depp as the major candidate, but he was turned down by McAfee. According to McAfee, Morgan Freeman would have been suited best for the movie.

The movie never happened after all, and John McAfee was found dead in his cell in a Spanish prison, where he was waiting to be extradited to the U.S. to serve a life sentence for tax evasion. The official statement says that it was a suicide; however, his widow Janice McAfee has serious doubts about that.

An investigation at her persistent requests was never initiated.