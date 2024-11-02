Advertisement
AD

    What Happens When Shibarium Transaction Blowout Fizzles Out?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Shibarium transactions are unstable and might fall soon
    Sat, 2/11/2024 - 14:15
    What Happens When Shibarium Transaction Blowout Fizzles Out?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shibarium’s impressive transaction count blowout since the last week of October has sparked excitement in the Shiba Inu ecosystem. However, the daily transaction volumes have since dropped considerably compared to the stunning 4.77 million recorded on that occasion.

    Advertisement

    Are Shibarium transactions falling?

    According to Shibariumscan data, the transactions for Oct. 31 stood at 4.21 million, while they registered 3.89 million on Oct. 30. The appreciable leap in the two consecutive days follows lower daily transaction figures recorded before it. On Oct. 28 and 29, total transaction figures were 879,780 and 1,680,000, respectively.

    Related
    Can Shibarium Boost and Burn Rate Surge Fuel SHIB Recovery?
    Sat, 10/26/2024 - 15:50
    Can Shibarium Boost and Burn Rate Surge Fuel SHIB Recovery?
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    A critical analysis of the transaction figures indicates that daily transaction volume experienced a sharp decline between Oct. 25 and 28. Although the reason for the dip remains largely unclear, a team from Shiba Inu has given insight into the massive transaction blowout.

    Lucie, Shiba Inu’s marketing lead, attributes it to WoofSwap, the decentralized exchange on Shibarium. According to Lucie, WoofSwap developers have driven the ecosystem's growth with initiatives, including minting and burning campaigns.

    Lucie emphasized that the team has supported the community by burning SHIB tokens valued at over $1 million.

    Potential impact on SHIB price

    Market observers say when this hype fades out, Shiba Inu’s price, which has been resilient based on current daily transaction volume, might slip. Investors might lose interest if transaction volume drops significantly, and SHIB could likely experience price volatility.

    Related
    SHIB Lead Kusama Issues Mysterious "Growvember" Tweet — Something Coming?
    Fri, 11/01/2024 - 14:23
    SHIB Lead Kusama Issues Mysterious "Growvember" Tweet — Something Coming?
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    However, Shiba Inu developers have many new projects waiting to launch, which might sustain interest and confidence in the dog-themed project. In a recent post, Lucie hinted at new products coming to Shiba Inu, including TREAT and Bury 2.0.

    The marketing lead teased other updates that will keep long-term community stakers incentivized. All these keep the transaction count and volume up and the SHIB price. According to data, SHIB is trading at $0.00001757, representing a 0.83% rise within the last 24 hours.

    #Shibarium
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    Opinions
    Nov 2, 2024 - 14:00
    Why Does XRP Price Fail to Rally?
    Opinions
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    Title news
    News
    Nov 2, 2024 - 13:45
    Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy 1,652 BTC Shift Stirs Market: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Blockchain Africa Conference 2024: Set to Showcase Latest Developments in African Blockchain and Crypto Innovation
    Paribu Unveils Insights from the 2024 Cryptocurrency Awareness and Perception Survey
    Breaking Ground: Midnight to Launch the World’s First Deconstructed MMO on Aptos, Unveiling the Future of AA Gaming
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    What Happens When Shibarium Transaction Blowout Fizzles Out?
    Why Does XRP Price Fail to Rally?
    Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy 1,652 BTC Shift Stirs Market: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD