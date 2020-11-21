Whales Shift $535 Mln Worth of Ethereum as ETH Trades at $515 High

More than one million in Ethereum has been transferred by anonymous whales as ETH hits $515 and keeps rising; meanwhile 30% of ETH has been locked in by validators

Crypto whales have pushed one million ETH between their wallets, large blockchain tracking service Whale Alert reports, while ETH has soared to the $515 level and keeps going higher.

Image via CoinMarketCap

Whales move $535 mln in ETH

According to the data shared by Whale Alert, over the past eight hours, a jaw-dropping amount of consecutive ETH transactions that carried slightly over 1 mln ETH ($535 mln in fiat).

The transactions were made between anonymous wallets, carrying lumps of 60 mln to 70 mln ETH each.

Image via Twitter

ETH surges to the highest level since 2018

The second biggest currency created by Vitalik Buterin’s mind reached at all-time high of $1,357 on January 10, 2018. Since then, after going below the $500 level, Ether has not been seen at it again, except now.

For the first time in two years, ETH has reached $515, after several smaller peaks in 2020. The highs reached earlier this year included $281 on February 15, $437 on August 15, then $481 on September 2 and $515 on November 21 today, as per the data from CoinMarketCap.

The majority of crypto market in the green at the moment, following the firm rise of Bitcoin above the $18,600 level. All of the top ten coins are on the rise, apart from USDT.

30% ETH sent to the ETH 2.0 deposit contract

More good news today is that, slowly but surely, another ten percent of the necessary ETH amount has been sent by validators to the ETH 2.0 contract.

Two days ago, the number of deposited Ethereum totaled 105,000 ETH ($81 million), which was around twenty percent of the expected amount.

Today, Anthony Sassano ETH developer tweeted that by now the number of locked coins has surpassed 158,016 ETH ($81 million).

He added that over the past twenty-four hours, the biggest ETH amount has been deposited. The aforementioned amount stands for 30 percent of the 524,288 ETH necessary to kickstart the ETH 2.0 upgrade on December 1 on scheduel. That requires each validator to lock in a minimum of 32 ETH.