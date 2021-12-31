Whales Shift $2.4 Million Worth of DOGE and $86 Million in MATIC Over Past Hour

Freshly released blockchain data shows that in the past hour, whales have transferred substantial amounts of Dogecoin and MATIC

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The @DogeWhaleAlert Twitter account has detected three transactions that shifted astounding amounts of the most popular meme cryptocurrency, Doge. Meanwhile, whales have shifted over around 33 million Polygon (MATIC).

Whales shift around 10 million Dogecoins

Anonymous wallets have transferred 5,068,594, 4,222,364 and 4,361,456 DOGE. These sums in crypto total $2.389 million in fiat. Curiously, the commission fees for any of these transfers did not exceed $2.

Elon Musk praises Doge, lambasts Bitcoin

Doge transaction fees are widely known to be much lower than those paid on the Bitcoin blockchain, and faster as well. These were among the main factors as to why Elon Musk favors Doge as a currency for payments over Bitcoin. He believes the latter to be only a digital store of value.

Recently, he stated in an interview that Dogecoin is fundamentally better than any other coin he has seen. Besides, he has claimed that for 2021 and the next 10 years, BTC is "comically slow."

To back his confidence in this meme crypto, in December, Musk announced that Tesla will begin selling merchandise for Dogecoin as an experiment.

Doge devs announce first-in-history roadmap

Earlier this month, U.Today covered that developers of Dogecoin had unveiled a roadmap of the path the project is to take in the next few years.

The roadmap intends to boost the coin's adoption and utility. It includes the creation of eight new projects related to Dogecoin. Among them will be the redesign of the Dogecoin.com website, as well as Libdogecoin and the GigaWallet. The latter will allow users to add Doge payments to their projects via an API solution.

$86 million in MATIC on the move

Whale Alert crypto tracking data provider has spotted two major transfers of MATIC made between unknown crypto wallets.

Each transfer carried slightly over $42 million and $43 million: 16,487,354 and 16,487,355 MATIC.

Polygon (MATIC) is trading at $2.60 at the moment, showing a 4% rise.

As reported by U.Today recently, MATIC has lost its "status" as the most-traded token by the top 1,000 ETH whales to UNI. At the moment, Polygon's native token holds the 10th spot among the assets held by the top 1,000 Ethereum whales.