309 Million XRP Wired by These Leading Exchanges as 2021 About to Finish

Fri, 12/31/2021 - 10:43
article image
Yuri Molchan
World's major exchanges have shifted slightly over 309 million XRP on the last two days of 2021
Whale Alert has detected several large XRP transactions over the past seven hours. One of them carried a staggering single lump of 177,149,700 coins.

309 million XRP kicked over by top trading venues

The funds were shifted by the leading South Korea-headquartered exchange, Bithumb, internally, between Gopax and FTX. The largest transfer of over 177 million XRP was made between anonymous wallets, according to the Bithomp XRP analytics provider.

As reported by U.Today earlier this month, major exchanges, along with the Ripple tech giant, transferred a total of over 1.1 billion XRP for two consecutive days.

Meanwhile, recently XRP users have been withdrawing large amounts of the Ripple-affiliated token from crypto exchanges, while an increase in XRP inflows to exchanges was noticed.

Ripple sums up 2021 results

Despite the legal war started by the SEC against Ripple a year ago, the company's CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, believes that 2021 has been the strongest year for Ripple ever. This year, XRP-based ODL payments accounted for a substantial 25% of the USD volume on RippleNet. Besides, transactions made with the help of ODL have seen a 25% increase from Q3 last year and grew 130% QoQ, according to the CEO's tweet.

As for the lawsuit itself, Ripple believes it will be over with in 2022.

About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

