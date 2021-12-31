309 Million XRP Wired by These Leading Exchanges as 2021 About to Finish

World's major exchanges have shifted slightly over 309 million XRP on the last two days of 2021

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Whale Alert has detected several large XRP transactions over the past seven hours. One of them carried a staggering single lump of 177,149,700 coins.

309 million XRP kicked over by top trading venues

The funds were shifted by the leading South Korea-headquartered exchange, Bithumb, internally, between Gopax and FTX. The largest transfer of over 177 million XRP was made between anonymous wallets, according to the Bithomp XRP analytics provider.

As reported by U.Today earlier this month, major exchanges, along with the Ripple tech giant, transferred a total of over 1.1 billion XRP for two consecutive days.

Meanwhile, recently XRP users have been withdrawing large amounts of the Ripple-affiliated token from crypto exchanges, while an increase in XRP inflows to exchanges was noticed.

🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 177,149,701 #XRP (151,262,681 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallethttps://t.co/fno14RmMex — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) December 31, 2021

Ripple sums up 2021 results

Despite the legal war started by the SEC against Ripple a year ago, the company's CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, believes that 2021 has been the strongest year for Ripple ever. This year, XRP-based ODL payments accounted for a substantial 25% of the USD volume on RippleNet. Besides, transactions made with the help of ODL have seen a 25% increase from Q3 last year and grew 130% QoQ, according to the CEO's tweet.

As for the lawsuit itself, Ripple believes it will be over with in 2022.