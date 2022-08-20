Whales Grab 383.7 Billion SHIB Overnight: Report

Sat, 08/20/2022 - 12:32
Yuri Molchan
Top whales on Ethereum purchased nearly 384 billion Shiba Inu
Whales Grab 383.7 Billion SHIB Overnight: Report
As reported by WhaleStats, the amount of SHIB held by the top Ethereum whales has substantially increased overnight after they acquired another 383.7 billion meme tokens.

According to a recent tweet, whales on Ethereum are presently holding a total of $163,682,816 worth of Shiba Inu in their wallets. This is a substantial increase overnight — on Friday, they held $158.5 million in this popular meme coin.

Thus, they have bought $5.1 million worth of SHIB overnight, which equals to 383,747,178,329 meme coins.

Earlier this week, owners of these wallets sold roughly $33 million in Shiba Inu, making their stash shrink from $191.2 million to $158.5 million worth of it.

After its recent short-lived rally where it rose by 38.5%, since August 15, Shiba Inu has declined by 26.49%, losing nearly all its gains.

At the time of writing, the meme coin is changing hands at $0.00001315 on the Binance exchange.

