Whales Grab 383.7 Billion SHIB Overnight: Report

As reported by WhaleStats, the amount of SHIB held by the top Ethereum whales has substantially increased overnight after they acquired another 383.7 billion meme tokens.
According to a recent tweet, whales on Ethereum are presently holding a total of $163,682,816 worth of Shiba Inu in their wallets. This is a substantial increase overnight — on Friday, they held $158.5 million in this popular meme coin.
Thus, they have bought $5.1 million worth of SHIB overnight, which equals to 383,747,178,329 meme coins.
🐳 The top 2000 #ETH whales are hodling— WhaleStats (free data on crypto whales) (@WhaleStats) August 20, 2022
$163,682,816 $SHIB
$82,853,196 $BIT
$77,730,824 $LOCUS
$76,015,976 $MKR
$63,142,104 $LINK
$56,822,133 $UNI
$53,213,990 $MANA
$47,610,528 $BEST
Whale leaderboard 👇https://t.co/R19lKnPlsK pic.twitter.com/vGH5VlQBJ2
Earlier this week, owners of these wallets sold roughly $33 million in Shiba Inu, making their stash shrink from $191.2 million to $158.5 million worth of it.
After its recent short-lived rally where it rose by 38.5%, since August 15, Shiba Inu has declined by 26.49%, losing nearly all its gains.
At the time of writing, the meme coin is changing hands at $0.00001315 on the Binance exchange.