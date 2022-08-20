Whales Grab 383.7 Billion SHIB Overnight: Report

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

As reported by WhaleStats, the amount of SHIB held by the top Ethereum whales has substantially increased overnight after they acquired another 383.7 billion meme tokens.

According to a recent tweet, whales on Ethereum are presently holding a total of $163,682,816 worth of Shiba Inu in their wallets. This is a substantial increase overnight — on Friday, they held $158.5 million in this popular meme coin.

Thus, they have bought $5.1 million worth of SHIB overnight, which equals to 383,747,178,329 meme coins.

Earlier this week, owners of these wallets sold roughly $33 million in Shiba Inu, making their stash shrink from $191.2 million to $158.5 million worth of it.

After its recent short-lived rally where it rose by 38.5%, since August 15, Shiba Inu has declined by 26.49%, losing nearly all its gains.

At the time of writing, the meme coin is changing hands at $0.00001315 on the Binance exchange.