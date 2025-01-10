'We're Still In The Banana Zone' - Crypto Expert Raoul Pal

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Raoul Pal, the founder and CEO at Real Vision and a renowned investor and cryptocurrency expert, has addressed the army of his followers on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) regarding the current state of the crypto market and likely prospects of altcoins.

He again used the term “The Banana Zone” which he coined by him in order to describe market phases in cryptocurrency.

"We are still in the Banana Zone"

Raoul Pal tweeted that the market is currently still in “the Banana Zone” – this term invented by him describes a really fast price surge of a cryptocurrency, when its price trajectory on a chart resembles a banana.

Advertisement

In today’s tweet, he stated that “we are still in the Banana Zone”. He tweeted that “Banana Zone Phase 1” was the price breakout last year which has now turned into a consolidation phase, similar to the one faced by the cryptocurrency market in 2016-2017. This stage will not last much longer, Pal believes, likely talking about Bitcoin and its current price correction.

Yes, we are still in the Banana Zone... 🍌🍌🍌



Banana Zone Phase 1 was the break out last year, now the consolidation (like the 2016/17 consolidation after phase 1). This won't last long..



Next up Banana Zone Phase 2 - The "Banana Singularity" (Alts szn) when everything goes up… — Raoul Pal (@RaoulGMI) January 10, 2025

After phase 1 of the Banana Zone, the cryptocurrency expert expects the market to enter “Banana Zone Phase 2”, which he referred to as “The Banana Singularity”, adding that this would be altcoin season. During this period “everything goes up (followed by a bigger consolidation)”.

The final phase for this, per Raoul Pal, will be “Banana Zone Phase 3”, “when the core winners explode onto make much higher highs (concentration phase).”

Bitcoin price action inside the "Banana Zone"

Last time Pal spoke about “the Banana Zone” was November last year, shortly after the world’s flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin reached an all-time high, surpassing the $75,000 price level. After that, in early December, BTC broke above the $108,000 mark, establishing a new all-time high.

Currently, digital gold is trading at $94,800 after regaining 3.14% in the past 24 hours. That rise was preceded by a massive almost 10% crash as Bitcoin plunged from roughly $102,000 on Tuesday and landed on the $91,900 price mark two days later.