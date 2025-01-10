Advertisement
AD

    'We're Still In The Banana Zone' - Crypto Expert Raoul Pal

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Raoul Pal has issued a tweet about Bitcoin, altcoins and the “Banana Zone”, sharing his outlook
    Fri, 10/01/2025 - 11:51
    A
    A
    A
    'We're Still In The Banana Zone' - Crypto Expert Raoul Pal
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Raoul Pal, the founder and CEO at Real Vision and a renowned investor and cryptocurrency expert, has addressed the army of his followers on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) regarding the current state of the crypto market and likely prospects of altcoins.

    He again used the term “The Banana Zone” which he coined by him in order to describe market phases in cryptocurrency.

    Related
    'Bitcoin Is the Right Move': Michael Saylor Unveils Core BTC Strategy
    Thu, 01/09/2025 - 15:49
    'Bitcoin Is the Right Move': Michael Saylor Unveils Core BTC Strategy
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    SHIB Key Burn Metric Soars 1,193% As Big New Launch Approaches
    Ripple Makes Massive $682 Million XRP Transfer
    XRP to Hit Key Level in 3 Days, Dogecoin (DOGE) Might Lose $0.30, Solana (SOL) Just Blundered
    Just One Wallet Owns Close to $10 Billion Worth of Dogecoin (DOGE)

    "We are still in the Banana Zone"

    Raoul Pal tweeted that the market is currently still in “the Banana Zone” – this term invented by him describes a really fast price surge of a cryptocurrency, when its price trajectory on a chart resembles a banana.

    Advertisement

    In today’s tweet, he stated that “we are still in the Banana Zone”. He tweeted that “Banana Zone Phase 1” was the price breakout last year which has now turned into a consolidation phase, similar to the one faced by the cryptocurrency market in 2016-2017. This stage will not last much longer, Pal believes, likely talking about Bitcoin and its current price correction.

    After phase 1 of the Banana Zone, the cryptocurrency expert expects the market to enter “Banana Zone Phase 2”, which he referred to as “The Banana Singularity”, adding that this would be altcoin season. During this period “everything goes up (followed by a bigger consolidation)”.

    The final phase for this, per Raoul Pal, will be “Banana Zone Phase 3”, “when the core winners explode onto make much higher highs (concentration phase).”

    Related
    SHIB Key Burn Metric Soars 1,193% As Big New Launch Approaches
    Fri, 01/10/2025 - 09:48
    SHIB Key Burn Metric Soars 1,193% As Big New Launch Approaches
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Bitcoin price action inside the "Banana Zone"

    Last time Pal spoke about “the Banana Zone” was November last year, shortly after the world’s flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin reached an all-time high, surpassing the $75,000 price level. After that, in early December, BTC broke above the $108,000 mark, establishing a new all-time high.

    Currently, digital gold is trading at $94,800 after regaining 3.14% in the past 24 hours. That rise was preceded by a massive almost 10% crash as Bitcoin plunged from roughly $102,000 on Tuesday and landed on the $91,900 price mark two days later.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Raoul Pal #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 10, 2025 - 11:32
    XRP Defends Its Crown as XLM Loses Momentum
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Jan 10, 2025 - 10:01
    XRP Shows Epic Bull Strength at Crucial Bollinger Bands Support
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Coin Corner - Your Go-To Cryptocurrency Wallet & Exchange Solution
    LBank Unveils Brand Evolution, Empowering Advanced Trading Experience
    Finnovex West Africa 2025: Driving Financial Inclusion and Economic Growth
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'We're Still In The Banana Zone' - Crypto Expert Raoul Pal
    XRP Defends Its Crown as XLM Loses Momentum
    XRP Shows Epic Bull Strength at Crucial Bollinger Bands Support
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD