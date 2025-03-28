WEEX Crypto Exchange Mitigates Tech Issues in Minutes, Pays out $6 Million to Users

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Thanks to extreme market volatility and rapid liquidity inflows, WEEX, a major cryptocurrency futures exchange, registered a 45-minute trading anomaly that affected the ETH/USDT contract. Here is how it got through the situation - and what the exchange offered to traders after mitigating the issue.

WEEX crypto futures exchange pays out $6 million after accessibility issues

As the cryptocurrency market experienced increased volatility, enormous even by the standards of digital assets, some trading pairs on certain exchanges registered trading anomalies. For instance, for WEEX exchange, this resulted in imbalanced liquidity for ETH/USDT contracts.

During the accident that lasted 45 minutes, some WEEX traders were unable to open and close their positions by correct ETH/USDT rates. Normally, once such issues occur, the majority of crypto exchanges only issue technical announcements with minimal direct compensation for users.

In the best cases, even large-scale CEXes relied on post-mortem reviews and technical upgrades, but user losses were often irrecoverable, leaving traders to bear the consequences.

WEEX introduced a completely different approach to interaction with affected users. The platform immediately started a 100% compensation initiative and covered all customers who might have been somehow affected by the abnormal functioning of WEEX during the accident.

Novel way of handling tech issues and compensation program

In WEEX's exclusive comment for U.Today, Andrew Weiner, Vice President of WEEX, stressed the importance of proper communication with all crypto traders affected by such accidents, integral feedback and adequate compensation schemes:

Crisis management is not just about solving problems; it’s about setting new industry standards. We prioritized transparency, 100% compensation, and community engagement to turn this event into a growth opportunity.

Per the schedule shared by WEEX exchange, the accessibility issue and reading abnormality were identified in 15 minutes and resolved in 25 minutes, while the official team statement was shared within 45 minutes.

While mitigating the issue, WEEX activated its 1,000 Bitcoin (BTC) backup fund to enforce a 100% compensation policy as soon as possible. In total, the exchange compensated 5,022 users distributing over $6.12 million in U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) equivalent among the affected clients.

The immediate compensation plan and trading promotion events shifted initial concerns into positive engagement, leading to increased platform participation. To support its community enthusiasm, WEEX platform offers $8 vouchers with USDT balances.

As a result, the team hopes that it managed not only to resolve the issue but also to increase user engagement and loyalty thanks to transparent and open communication and large-scale compensation programs.

Fast and secure futures exchange endorsed by Michael Owen: What is WEEX?

Launched in January 2022, Singapore-based crypto futures exchange WEEX is one of the go-to trading platforms for newcomers and pros interested in gaining exposure to futures and contracts.

The exchange is heavily focused on building a large and passionate community offering secure, fast and cost-effective mechanisms for trading futures on Bitcoin (BTC) and major altcoins, including meme coins, AI coins, DeFi cryptocurrencies and so on.

The platform secured a partnership agreement with Manchester United FC legend Michael Owen, one of the most successful British soccer players.

Choosing Michael Owen, a legendary English athlete, as a brand ambassador is meant to reinforce the platform's values of speed, precision and decisiveness, aligning with the brand’s positioning as the choice for professional traders.