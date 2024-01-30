Web3 SuperApp Kresus to Implement WorldID by Tools for Humanity

Advertisement

With shared goals and expertise in the complex and dynamic discipline of Web3 identity, Kresus and Tools for Humanity will leverage their collaboration to strengthen their respective offerings.

Kresus super app scores partnership with Tools for Humanity

According to a joint official statement by Web3 application Kresus and global software and hardware development company Tools for Humanity, the two teams have entered into a long-term strategic collaboration. The program of cooperation will include technology and consulting aspects.

The Kresus app will integrate WorldID, while Kresus Labs will advise the Tools for Humanity team on product strategy and collaborate on technical implementation.

The Kresus app provides users with a free Web3 .kresus address and other identity tools to make transfers simple and "goof-proof." The ultrasafe and noncustodial Kresus wallet is fully recoverable, without requiring the user to keep passwords or recovery phrases.

Trevor Traina, founder and chairman of Kresus Labs, is excited by the prospects the new collaboration unlocks for Web3 users, investors and entrepreneurs:

The goal of Kresus has always been to offer a tool for everyone to benefit from the blockchain. This is more than just dabbling in crypto since identity touches on all future use cases of Web3 technologies. Proof of personhood will become an essential component of the Web3 ecosystem. As such, this collaboration is an excellent enhancement to the work we have already done in supporting Web3 identity.

As covered by U.Today previously, Kresus app introduced a Polygon-based dApps marketplace in August 2023.

New opportunities for identity management in Web3

Alex Blania, CEO and cofounder of Tools for Humanity, stated that Kresus application is a major addition to the ecosystem of cryptocurrency applications that support WorldID:

It is exciting to see another quality wallet developer team integrating World ID and joining the World App ecosystem. Through this collaboration, our teams expect to learn a lot from each other in terms of product strategy and technical implementation over the coming months.

Details of how to use WorldID to access the Kresus app will be released in due course.

Also, in September 2023, Kresus app partnered with Collectibles.com marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The community behind Collectibles.com enjoyed a new level of asset management and support with the Kresus platform integrated.