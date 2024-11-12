Web3 Network COTI Introduces Cross-Chain Privacy Protocol

COTI, a Web3 privacy layer, has introduced a cross-chain privacy protocol, bringing privacy-on-demand capabilities to enterprises, dApps, and developers across 70 blockchain networks.

The protocol enables developers to integrate COTI's privacy features without altering their existing tech stacks, facilitating privacy across both EVM and non-EVM chains.

Powered by Garbled Circuits and developed with Soda Labs, COTI’s protocol is designed for high scalability and allows users to to turn privacy on or off as needed.

Following a recent proof of concept and the successful completion of its first cross-chain transaction via Axelar, COTI plans to implement Axelar’s Amplifier technology to extend privacy across all 71 supported networks.

Shahaf Bar Geffen, COTI CEO, said: “This breakthrough represents a pivotal moment for web3 privacy. COTI is the only privacy solution currently capable of meeting the performance needs of consumer applications and we’re excited that multiple chains and builder communities will now be able to harness COTI’s privacy features from their native chains.”

The lack of privacy on public blockchains has hindered some businesses from fully adopting decentralized technologies due to regulatory requirements for confidentiality.

COTI’s new protocol aims to address this by enabling customizable privacy, thus supporting broader Web3 and DeFi adoption.