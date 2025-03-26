'We Are All Satoshi': USDT Founder Reacts to News About Bitcoin Creator

A desk, a statue, a statement. Satoshigallery, known for its layered stainless-steel tributes to the faceless Bitcoin creator, is scaling down - literally. The latest version of its Satoshi Nakamoto statue is meant to sit on desks, 20 cm tall, made up of 19 meticulously crafted layers. Before this was the home edition, 45 cm, 31 layers.

Before that was the public venue version, standing at 90 cm with 61 layers. Different sizes, same idea: a silent, metallic presence in spaces where Bitcoin’s philosophy continues to unfold.

Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, CTO of Bitfinex and a prominent voice in the crypto space, had a simple reaction to the announcement. It is a phrase that has echoed across Bitcoin forums, conferences and conversations for years: "We are all Satoshi."

It is a reminder, intentional or not, that Bitcoin’s creator remains an enigma, and its existence is now a collective responsibility.

The connection between Satoshigallery, Switzerland and Ardoino’s response is not just coincidental. There is already a full-size Satoshi Nakamoto statue in Switzerland, a country that has quietly positioned itself as one of the most crypto-progressive places in the world.

It is interesting how, exactly 14 years ago, it was the real Satoshi who was communicating with Bitcoin enthusiasts online, and these interactions were among his final communications before he withdrew from public involvement in the project in April 2011.

Now, we are discussing the statues of the enigmatic Bitcoin creator. Satoshi lives on.