Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    'We Are All Satoshi': USDT Founder Reacts to News About Bitcoin Creator

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 26/03/2025 - 15:30
    Tether CEO reacts to new Satoshi Nakamoto Bitcoin creator tribute
    Advertisement
    'We Are All Satoshi': USDT Founder Reacts to News About Bitcoin Creator
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A desk, a statue, a statement. Satoshigallery, known for its layered stainless-steel tributes to the faceless Bitcoin creator, is scaling down - literally. The latest version of its Satoshi Nakamoto statue is meant to sit on desks, 20 cm tall, made up of 19 meticulously crafted layers. Before this was the home edition, 45 cm, 31 layers. 

    Advertisement

    Before that was the public venue version, standing at 90 cm with 61 layers. Different sizes, same idea: a silent, metallic presence in spaces where Bitcoin’s philosophy continues to unfold.

    Related
    'Satoshi is Legend, Leave Him Alone': Unexpected Statement From Cardano (ADA) Founder
    Wed, 03/19/2025 - 08:45
    'Satoshi is Legend, Leave Him Alone': Unexpected Statement From Cardano (ADA) Founder
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    'We Are All Satoshi': USDT Founder Reacts to News About Bitcoin Creator
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Stuns With Gloomy Prediction
    Strategy's Saylor Challenges GameStop to Go Big on Bitcoin
    Binance's CZ Appears on Foresight News Cover: ‘Four Months In Prison Reshaped My Life’

    Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, CTO of Bitfinex and a prominent voice in the crypto space, had a simple reaction to the announcement. It is a phrase that has echoed across Bitcoin forums, conferences and conversations for years: "We are all Satoshi."

    Advertisement

    It is a reminder, intentional or not, that Bitcoin’s creator remains an enigma, and its existence is now a collective responsibility.

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Invalidates Death Cross: What's Next?
    Wed, 03/26/2025 - 11:55
    Bitcoin (BTC) Invalidates Death Cross: What's Next?
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    The connection between Satoshigallery, Switzerland and Ardoino’s response is not just coincidental. There is already a full-size Satoshi Nakamoto statue in Switzerland, a country that has quietly positioned itself as one of the most crypto-progressive places in the world. 

    Related
    Ultra-Bullish MSTR Price Prediction Shared by Max Keiser
    Wed, 03/26/2025 - 11:28
    Ultra-Bullish MSTR Price Prediction Shared by Max Keiser
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    It is interesting how, exactly 14 years ago, it was the real Satoshi who was communicating with Bitcoin enthusiasts online, and these interactions were among his final communications before he withdrew from public involvement in the project in April 2011. 

    Now, we are discussing the statues of the enigmatic Bitcoin creator. Satoshi lives on.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Mar 26, 2025 - 14:58
    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for March 26
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Mar 26, 2025 - 14:57
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Stuns With Gloomy Prediction
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Solpot Emerges as Solana's Premier On-Chain Platform, Distributes Over $400K in Free Rewards
    Traders Fair 2025: Bringing Global Finance to Mexico City
    Shaping the Future of Banking in Southern Africa: Innovation, Connectivity, and Financial Resilience
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Solpot Emerges as Solana's Premier On-Chain Platform, Distributes Over $400K in Free Rewards
    Traders Fair 2025: Bringing Global Finance to Mexico City
    Shaping the Future of Banking in Southern Africa: Innovation, Connectivity, and Financial Resilience
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'We Are All Satoshi': USDT Founder Reacts to News About Bitcoin Creator
    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for March 26
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Stuns With Gloomy Prediction
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD