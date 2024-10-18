Wall Street Will Capitulate to Bitcoin, Predicts Anthony Pompliano

Anthony Pompliano, well-known Bitcoin advocate and CEO of Professional Capital Management, has made a brave prediction regarding the future of Bitcoin and its relationship to Wall Street.

Speaking on "The Big Money Show," Pompliano emphasized that traditional finance players are overthinking the simplicity of the cryptocurrency, which in his opinion will ultimately lead to a massive shift of capital into Bitcoin.

As the price of the major cryptocurrency hovers around the crucial $68,000 mark, with potential for growth toward $70,200, Pompliano highlighted the core principles that make Bitcoin a standout investment.

Its fixed supply of 21 million coins and resistance to government monetary policies are among the key factors driving long-term value.

Wall Street is completely overthinking the bitcoin opportunity.



They like complexity, but bitcoin is simple.



Wall Street will eventually capitulate and significant capital will flow to the asset.



Here is my segment from my recent @TheBigMoneyShow segment. pic.twitter.com/HoQgZ50d7X — Anthony Pompliano 🌪 (@APompliano) October 18, 2024

As Pompliano underscores, the success of the major cryptocurrency lies in its simplicity, contrasting sharply with Wall Street’s need for complex financial products, such as options, leverage and paper Bitcoin like ETFs and futures.

Prediction

Despite this, Pompliano remains confident that Wall Street will eventually recognize the true opportunity Bitcoin offers. When this happens, he predicts a significant wave of capital will flow into the cryptocurrency, further driving its growth. Long-term holders, he asserts, will continue to benefit as Wall Street finally capitulates.

As Bitcoin continues to test the $68,000 level, the market is closely watching for signs of a breakout toward $70,000 per BTC.

The epic prediction by Pompliano adds further weight to the growing belief that Bitcoin is poised for another surge, particularly as institutional investors begin to realize its long-term potential.