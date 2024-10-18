Advertisement
AD

    Wall Street Will Capitulate to Bitcoin, Predicts Anthony Pompliano

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Anthony Pompliano predicts Wall Street will jump on Bitcoin bandwagon, sparking huge wave of capital flowing into cryptocurrency
    Fri, 18/10/2024 - 15:16
    Wall Street Will Capitulate to Bitcoin, Predicts Anthony Pompliano
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Anthony Pompliano, well-known Bitcoin advocate and CEO of Professional Capital Management, has made a brave prediction regarding the future of Bitcoin and its relationship to Wall Street. 

    Advertisement

    Speaking on "The Big Money Show," Pompliano emphasized that traditional finance players are overthinking the simplicity of the cryptocurrency, which in his opinion will ultimately lead to a massive shift of capital into Bitcoin.

    Related
    Michael Saylor Names Biggest Regret for Crypto Holders in Epic Bitcoin Post
    Fri, 10/18/2024 - 14:37
    Michael Saylor Names Biggest Regret for Crypto Holders in Epic Bitcoin Post
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Names Biggest Regret for Crypto Holders in Epic Bitcoin Post
    Key Reason for Bitcoin to Hit $220,000 "Very Soon" Shared by Max Keiser
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 11% in Hours: What's Driving Surge?
    Apple Should Buy $100 Billion of Bitcoin, MicroStrategy’s Saylor Says

    As the price of the major cryptocurrency hovers around the crucial $68,000 mark, with potential for growth toward $70,200, Pompliano highlighted the core principles that make Bitcoin a standout investment. 

    Advertisement

    Its fixed supply of 21 million coins and resistance to government monetary policies are among the key factors driving long-term value. 

    As Pompliano underscores, the success of the major cryptocurrency lies in its simplicity, contrasting sharply with Wall Street’s need for complex financial products, such as options, leverage and paper Bitcoin like ETFs and futures.

    Prediction

    Despite this, Pompliano remains confident that Wall Street will eventually recognize the true opportunity Bitcoin offers. When this happens, he predicts a significant wave of capital will flow into the cryptocurrency, further driving its growth. Long-term holders, he asserts, will continue to benefit as Wall Street finally capitulates.

    Related
    'Diamond Hands' Bitcoin Investor Sells BTC After 5 Years of HODLing
    Fri, 10/18/2024 - 13:46
    'Diamond Hands' Bitcoin Investor Sells BTC After 5 Years of HODLing
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    As Bitcoin continues to test the $68,000 level, the market is closely watching for signs of a breakout toward $70,000 per BTC.

    The epic prediction by Pompliano adds further weight to the growing belief that Bitcoin is poised for another surge, particularly as institutional investors begin to realize its long-term potential.

    #Anthony Pompliano #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 18, 2024 - 14:59
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket on All Time Frames: What's Happening?
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Oct 18, 2024 - 14:53
    MicroStrategy, Coinbase, and Other Stocks in Green as Bitcoin Traders Become Greedy
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's a Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Pell Network Secures $3M Funding to Build Omnichain DVS Network
    Blockchain Life 2024 in Dubai: A Legendary Gathering of Market Insiders Ahead of the Bull Run
    Boba Network and Thrive Protocol Launch Thrive Boba Ecosystem Grants to Support Web3 Innovation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Wall Street Will Capitulate to Bitcoin, Predicts Anthony Pompliano
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket on All Time Frames: What's Happening?
    MicroStrategy, Coinbase, and Other Stocks in Green as Bitcoin Traders Become Greedy
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD