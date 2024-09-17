    Waiting for Dogecoin (DOGE) Breakout? Here's When It Can Happen

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Dogecoin could be on verge of breakout if this price level is reached
    Tue, 17/09/2024 - 12:56
    Waiting for Dogecoin (DOGE) Breakout? Here's When It Can Happen
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Holders of Dogecoin are keeping a careful eye on the price action as the meme coin gets closer to a crucial level that might lead to a much-needed breakout. The key resistance level of $0.11, where about 23,400 addresses are holding about 31 billion DOGE, is getting closer, according to on-chain data

    Given that on-chain signals are beginning to exhibit largely bullish sentiment, a breakout above this level may indicate a significant bullish move. The chart indicates that Dogecoin's price has been steadily bouncing between $0.09 and $0.11 over the past few months. 

    Article image
    Dogecoin/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Right now, DOGE is trading at about $0.10, which is not too far below the 50-day moving average. DOGE must break above the $0.11 resistance level in order to verify a breakout. The sheer quantity of addresses holding DOGE at this price point makes this level noteworthy. 

    If the breakthrough is successful, demand might spike and DOGE might move toward its next resistance levels, which are at $0.12 and $0.13. Currently 71% of DOGE holders are in the money, with only 27% out of the money, according to on-chain data. Strong exchange signals that show DOGE's smart price and bid-ask volume imbalance are both leaning bullish and add to the optimism. 

    Furthermore, the concentration of large holders, which stands at 62%, shows that whales are still optimistic about Dogecoin's potential, even though large transactions have somewhat declined. In order to be successful in trading, Dogecoin traders need to stay above the $0.11 level.

    A rally toward $0.12 and higher may be possible if DOGE is able to overcome this resistance. Nevertheless, in the event that DOGE is unable to breach this barrier, it might carry on moving sideways and perhaps retest lower support levels around $0.09.

    #Dogecoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

